what is it, symptoms, how to get infected and how to treat

The first days of vacation, the sun and… labial herpes. Also known as “heat” or “lip fever“caused by a virus that is silent in our body until a trigger wakes it up.

How does contact with the herpes virus occur?

“The first contact with the culprit of this infection, which in most herpes simplex virus 1 (hsv1d) occurs at an early age. Young children become infected from adults who kiss themunaware that they will soon develop herpes or are recovering from a recent relapse,” explains Stefano Veraldi, professor of clinical dermatology at the University of Milan Bicocca.

“After an initial infection, usually asymptomatic in children, the virus “retreats” to the nerve ganglia closest to the site of infectionwhere it stays hidden. Sometimes it can reappear and give relapses, which manifest themselves in the so-called “lip fever”, that is, herpes, ”adds Veraldi.

Is it contagious?

“The time frame during which the virus can be transmitted is short, because as soon as bubbles appear, the virus immediately returns to the nerve ganglia,” says Professor Veraldi.infection can only occur when the virus is actively replicating, by direct contact with the serum of vesicles on the skin or mucous membranes. In addition, it is only possible to infect people who have not yet had contact with the virus, mainly children, especially the smallest, from 3 months to 3 years‘.

What contributes to relapse

“A little immune defense deficiency for the virus to reactivate. It may occur during stresse.g. after a trip fluand at this time, especially after excessive exposure to sunlightsays the professor.

How it manifests itself: symptoms

“Almost everyone has been exposed to herpes simplex virus 1, but only some people get herpeswhich appears mainly on or around the lips,” explains Veraldi.

“The first warning sign is sensation of tingling and discomfort in the lips. After 1-2 days in red areaon which they develop small blisters that turn into pustules or break open creating erosion. In general, if left undisturbed and inadequate creams applied, these two lesions tend to dry out and form scabs after a few days. When they fall off, the skin becomes as it was before, without marks and scars,” he adds.

“For childrenalthough the primary infection usually does not produce overt symptoms, sometimes herpetic stomatitiswith small ulcers, especially on the gums, which may be accompanied by fever, swollen gums, irritability, swollen lymph nodes, and loss of appetitehe points out.

herpes treatment

“Herpes usually heals on its own a week after the blisters appear,” the expert explains.

“For healing rate sometimes used foods that help dry woundssuch as astringent gels or antiviral creams that They are useful only at the first symptoms.. Healing time may be prolonged if inappropriate creams are used or home remedies, exacerbating the situation. People who relapse frequently are sometimes offered prophylactic treatment with antiviral drugs. A rare complication is bacterial superinfection of the blisters, which requires specific antibiotic treatment,” he concludes.