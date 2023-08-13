What is Reiki and why is it needed? That’s all you need to know about this energy therapy.

They have been researched for decades different ways to deal with different diseasessickness, stroke or physical ailments that affect people of all ages, whether they are young or old. It is mistakenly believed that adolescents or people who have not yet reached adult They have nothing to worry about because their anatomy makes them more resistant to wear and accidents.

But the reality is that no one is immune from some experiences. gaffe or stumble which leads to injury. Fortunately there is treatments it has nothing to do with poisoning our body with chemicals or external substances.

Of course, the above does not mean that pills or medicines dangerous, in fact pills or syrups are usually the difference between life and death, it’s just that today we want to give you a spiritual alternative to balance the body, but this is in no way a substitute consult with a healthcare professional.

reiki

This treatment method It has been used for hundreds of years as another option to help the body find it. spiritual balance . It was invented by nomads in Tibet over two thousand years ago and is characterized by being complex therapy.

Applied with the power of the hands, transferring the energy of a healthy body for someone who is not experiencing their best moment, this is usually very effective for treat diseases such as asthma, depression, arthritis, heart disease, stress, chronic fatigue and others.

Reiki therapy sessions consist of understand the body as a whole and not as the sum of separate parts interconnected, thus the organism is considered as a single whole, forming to turn energy unlock different chakras.

And that’s all you need to know about Reiki.but we can’t say goodbye without clarifying that this energy therapy is not just for people suffering from something wrong.