What is the ideal supplement for better sleep? Expert explains it

Problems insomnia they plague the population in different ways and better sleep is a problem for some people around the world.

In many cases, those affected turn to certain supplements that can help them better tolerate rest periods. That is why Javier Yborra, DosPharma pharmacist, through Helloinformed about when it would be appropriate to take certain natural remedies, as well as the possible presence of side effects and potential interactions with other medicines.

Comes into play melatonin, which is the main endogenous hormone (our own body is able to produce it) and which is directly related to the regulation of the sleep/wake cycle. Its production begins (in healthy people) at the end of the day when it gets dark, between 1 and 4 a.m. at most. High concentrations of this substance in the blood inform the body that it is night and therefore regulate and synchronize circadian rhythms and sleep/wake cycles.

Another macronutrient that comes into play is magnesiumwhich is involved in various biochemical functions of our body and helps us to have good muscle and nerve function, provides support for a good immune system, regulates the correct and constant functions of our myocardium (heart) and keeps our bones strong.

In addition, it is essential for protein synthesis and energy (ATP) production. Melatonin is most indicated to help us restore our sleep cycle and be able to induce it in mild to moderate insomnia.

For its part, magnesium is recommended when we have a diet low in this mineral, since it is indirectly associated with the endogenous formation of melatonin, so the lack of this macronutrient will make the process deficient.

I must say that when melatonin and magnesium are taken together, a more relaxed and pleasant sleep is achieved, since we have our own sleep hormone (melatonin) and a good restoring our muscles, nerves and mood (magnesium).

Experts recommend half an hour before bedtime. Although we must emphasize that good habit is important, i.e. turn off all screens, both TV and mobile, stay up immediately after dinner, in the dark, do not perform mental and physical activity until you feel like sleeping Good sleep hygiene can provide us with a good rest.

Finally, it is worth clarifying that they have side effects such as dizziness, nausea, headache, drowsiness, restlessness, disorientation, and hypotension (low blood pressure).