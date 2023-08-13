What is the ideal vitamin for a 50 year old?

A 50 year old man He is in his prime and active. It was far from the time when half a century was synonymous with old age. But you need to pay attention to vitamins and nutrients essential products for daily consumption that provide Benefit for health.

The onset of menopause in women and andropause in men causes hormonal changes that lead to muscle loss, excess fat, and the body no longer absorbs nutrients as easily as before.

It is important for them to supplement their diet with vitamins that are optimal from the age of 50, they recommend from DvePharma.

​

​Vitamin B12 for energy

Vitamin B12 in food.

vitamin b12 it will help you use the energy of proteins and fats in food and produce red blood cells that carry oxygen to working cells and muscles, I explain from the site Center.

Consumption does not change over the years, but age changes the way it is processed by the body.​

Natural vitamin B12 uses stomach acid to facilitate absorption, but production declines with age. For this reason, after age 50, it is best to get most of your vitamin B12 from multivitamins and fortified foods.

Calcium for strong bones

Osteoporosis is more common in women after menopause.

This is usually associated calcium With osteoporosisa condition that makes bones more prone to fracture.

To maintain healthy bones, they advise consuming about three servings. Dairy they say they are the best.

Otherwise, both men and women must resort to multivitamins to reach the recommended daily intake.

Vitamin D for calcium absorption

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and controls the movement of calcium in and out of bones and is involved in skeletal muscle health.

The body can produce vitamin D when the skin is exposed to summer sunlight. Illustrative photo by Gabriel Boulacio

Bone loss accelerates after age 50, especially in women. “Because estrogen helps maintain bone mass, women become more vulnerable to bone loss after menopause,” she says. Diane McKaynutrition researcher at Tufts University in Boston.

The body can produce vitamin D when the skin expose to sunlight summer. However, many avoid it due to concerns about skin cancer and premature wrinkling.

He gives examples of tuna, mackerel, beef liver, cheese, and egg yolk, which are high in vitamin D. To increase your calcium intake, eat cheese, yogurt, milk, and figs. AARPis an American organization An independent non-profit organization serving the needs of people aged 50 and over.

Vitamin B6 for the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates and proteins

Salmon is a source of vitamins.

vitamin B6 helps support heart function and facilitate release glucose (fuel for cells) liver and musclesso you can stay active.

After age 50, the need for vitamin B6 increases. Sources of vitamin B6 are salmon, cereals fortified breakfast potatoes, bananas and pork.

fiber for digestion

fiber naturally found in food, helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and keep in good condition digestive system.

Fiber is important for keeping the digestive system in good condition.

Experts say that for this age it is ideal at least five servings of fruits and vegetables and a little bit three servings of whole grains in your nutrition plan.

High-fiber foods are known to contain other nutrients, such as carbohydrates for energy, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrientsplant protection products.

Balanced diet and physical activity

Proper nutrition contributes to healthy aging, maintaining an active lifestyle.

Physical activity that accompanies a healthy diet. Shutterstock photo.

But in addition to food, it is important to avoid a sedentary lifestyle and physical activityalways in moderation and after obligatory medical consultation.

Exercise also affects mental health, mood, and sociability.