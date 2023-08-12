What is the specific diet that Luis Miguel went through to lose 20 kilos for his new music tour? tdex | ANSWERS

The famous “Sol de México”, born in Puerto Rico 53 years ago, has caused huge controversy due to the physical appearance he shows after his return to the stage and rumors that cast doubt on his authenticity while performing in Argentina. Luis Miguel He began his 2023 tour in the midst of the euphoria that the press was responsible for the polemic, going so far as to say that the “double” replaces him in recitals as his change of appearance is known. Regarding this viral topic, we will tell you what it is diet which would he undergo to lose an average of 20 kg, what is it called and what does it consist of.

August 2, Luis Miguel gave his first official concert after more than 4 years of absence from the music scene and did so during the first of 10 scheduled concerts at the Movistar Arena in Argentina as part of his Trip 2023 which also includes several presentations in Chile and will take him to Peru next year.

As part of this tour with his fans in Latin America, “Sol de México” noted that he currently has a different and different bodily face based on his build and thinness, which raises doubts, criticism and even some fears.

Physical appearance Luis Miguel became a media issue after the photos were published at the Movistar Arena and where it was exhaustively scrutinized by the international specialist press to agree that the drastic slimming is proven to be the product of a strict and very special diet.

newspapers like Millennium in Mexico and Spicy in Argentina say that the iconic Puerto Rican singer, who has lived in the country of the Aztecs for years, would go through a grueling diet lose weight, which would help him on a few occasions, but it’s not recommended for everyone.

Luis Miguelaccording to information published by various written media, including those listed above, decided to carry out Trip 2023 and 2024 that his appearance is improving thanks to the abstinence resorted to by celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Hugh Jackman and Reese Witherspoon, and it is called intermittent fasting.

Similarly, it is emphasized that this strict regime provides safety and benefits for many people, but not so much for others according to their immune systems, and that it may harm them in the long run.

Argentina was the first country in 2023 to visit the “Mexico Sun”, and Chile will be the second in this series of official presentations before arriving in the United States, where it will certainly continue to show off its striking thinness that has generated endless reactions in social networks and journalism specialist.

For example, with regard to the intermittent fasting that currently keeps Jennifer Aniston fit and cheerful at 54, we can say that it is diet mysterious and very special, characterized by not eating solid food for a long time, which usually lasts from dinner to breakfast the next day.

Apart from the most traditional variants, the so-called 8:16that is, I eat normally for 8 hours and fast the other 16 just drinking water, coffee or tea, although some people are willing to achieve their goals by abstaining for 24 or 36 hours, but that would be extremely extreme and would require medical supervision.

While it is generally not recommended for everyone and it is advisable to consult a professional before doing so, we will outline some of the main benefits below intermittent fasting to whom he would submit Luis Miguel lose weight to look better for this year’s tour and 2024:

INTERRUPTED FAST: BENEFITS OF 8:16

– Lower rates of coronary artery disease and type 2 diabetes

– Helps improve insulin sensitivity

– Provides an improvement in blood pressure

– Reduces body fat, especially in obese people

– Contributes to a healthier intestinal microflora

– Helps fight oxidative stress