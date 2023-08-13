What is this skin disease and how is it diagnosed?

Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease characterized by the appearance of red, raised, scaly patches on various parts of the body. It affects approximately 2-3% of the world’s population.

Although the exact cause of psoriasis is not fully known, it is thought to be the result of a combination of genetic, immunological and environmental factors. In people with psoriasis, the immune system triggers an excessive inflammatory process that speeds up the skin cell turnover cycle, resulting in a buildup of dead, scaly cells on the surface of the skin.

Psoriasis is characterized by damage to the skin, nails, joints and various organs of the body.

What are the most common symptoms of psoriasis?

1. Red and raised plaques on the skin: These lesions are usually covered with silvery or white scales. They can appear anywhere on the body, but are most common on the elbows, knees, scalp, back, and back.

2. Itching and burning: Psoriatic lesions can cause intense itching and burning; something very annoying and can affect the patient’s quality of life.

3. Peeling: Skin affected by psoriasis often flakes off, resulting in white or silver spots on clothing.

4. Thickening nails: In some cases, psoriasis can affect the nails, causing them to thicken, chip, and change in appearance.

Psoriasis is a chronic disease that tends to exacerbate and remit. Other common triggers for psoriasis flare-ups are emotional stress, infections, cold, dry weather, skin trauma, and certain medications.

How can this disease be treated?

Treatment for psoriasis depends on the severity of the disease. Treatment options:

1. Local preparations: They are applied directly to the affected skin and may include corticosteroids, retinoids, vitamin D analogs, and tar.

2. Phototherapy: Controlled exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light to reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms of psoriasis.

3. Systemic drugs: They are used for more severe cases of psoriasis and may include oral medications or injections that affect the immune system.

4. Biological treatments: Drugs that target specific immune system molecules involved in the development of psoriasis.

It is important to note that psoriasis is a chronic disease and there is no definitive cure. However, with proper management and individualized treatment, symptoms can be controlled and the quality of life of people who suffer from it can be improved.

If you suspect that you may have psoriasis, I recommend that you see a dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment.

