what it is, symptoms, causes, and home remedies to calm it down (why do they call it “mouth fire”?)

“It’s made herpes 1 and 2 types. It is characterized small blisters , which are often less than half a centimeter in diameter, are pink or translucent in color, and have a clear liquid inside. The definition describes them as water drops on rose petals ”, explains dermatologist Maureen Barahona.

Herpes, colloquially referred to as “fire in the mouth”, is Viral infection caused by a virus of the herpesvirus family and is characterized by the appearance of small blisters on the lips and around the mouth. According to dermatologist experts, this condition can be treated with over-the-counter medications and home remedies such as chamomile and calendula wipes.

These small blisters are usually appear at the level of the lips, gums, tongue and oral mucosa. Also, although less frequently, in the genitals. “It used to be that herpes type 1 was common in the mouth, and type 2 on the genitals, and now they are mixed. They are no longer specific to each area,” adds the professional.

Ulcers usually heal in 15 days. Herpes is considered a contagious disease because it is usually transmitted by contact, such as kissing. Except, It’s contagious even if you don’t see sores.

herpes symptoms

virus is normal acquired from childhoodup to the age of five. This infection, being the first one, can present with symptoms such as fever, malaise, pain in the gums, head, and throat; then blisters at the level of the mouth.

But recurrent or recurring infections are not as symptomatic, says dermatologist Gabriel Galvez. That is, you will feel pain or burning, burning sensation in the mouth or lip area, and then blisters will appear. Since the skin of the mucous membranes is very thin, they erode and an ulcer is left, which causes more burning.

Most people with this condition experience discomfort before ulcers appear. For example, they feel that something burns on their skin or as if burned by a match. Later makes the area reddish and blisteringabout 0.5 cm in diameter.

Are herpes the same as “pain in the mouth”?

Sensation of “fire in the mouth”, as this disease is called, Is it just a feeling or a symptom What causes herpes? However, it can also be caused by other diseases such as recurrent aphthous stomatitiswhich is inflammatory.

“This symptom is also caused by recurrent aphthous stomatitis, which is not associated with the herpes virus, but they are clinically similar in that they cause a sensation of heat or fire in the mouth, only blisters and It’s caused by inflammation and low defense‘, points out Barahona.

Causes of herpes

Herpes is caused mainly by the herpes simplex virus type 1. Infection can be caused through close contactsuch as kissing or oral sex. Also for sharing cutlery, razors and towelsMayo Clinic says.

This disease It’s more contagious when you have blisters with discharge.because the virus spreads easily through contact with infected body fluids. But it can also spread even if you don’t have blisters, as many people don’t have symptoms.

When you’ve already had an episode of infection, the virus remains in your body, so you may have new outbreaks. It’s caused stress, cold, heat, hormonal changes, sun exposure, and certain types of allergies.

infection and the first outbreaks most often occur in childhood, since little ones tend to touch and take everything in their mouths. But regrowth occurs in adulthoodespecially after 40 years.

herpes treatment

It is important see a doctor when symptoms are not tolerated and when there is more discharge from the blister or pus, as these are signs of infection. This is because the area is exposed to infection by other viruses and bacteria.

herpes disappears after about 15 days. There are different types of antiviral drugs to relieve symptoms, such as oral antiviral drugsagents that will help relieve pain and improve healing, such as Acyclovir and Valaciclovir; Also local medicineswhich will be useful to reduce itching, pain and for the speedy healing of the blister.

home remedies to soothe herpes

Combined with treatment, there are natural remedies that can help soothe symptoms such as a sore throat.