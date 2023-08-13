What matches will take place today at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 2023? Results and schedule for Sunday, August 13.

US Open, 2023 last Grand Slam and season Masters 1000 brings us closer to him by arguing about cincinnatione of the last tournaments of the year in this category.

Croat Borna Korich stunned the world by winning this tournament in 2022, defeating Rafael Nadal and three other top 10 seeded opponents. In the final, he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7:6 (0) and 6:2.

Among the ladies, they were French. Caroline Garcia 2022 WTA 1000 champion by defeating Petra Kvitova 6-2, 6-4 in the tournament final. Garcia became champion by coming out of qualifying and it took her three sets to win two matches.

Cincinnati Masters 2023: fixtures, schedule and results for Sunday, August 13th.

Second qualifying round

All tenses correspond to Argentina (+5 in Spain, -1 in the eastern United States, and -3 in Mexico). Sporting News presents Latin American calendar; You can see the full program at this link.

A game hour ok. Result central courtyard Jasmine Paolini (Italy) vs. Camila Osorio (COL) Not before 12:30. big stand Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) vs. Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) Not before 13:00. Porsche Court Christina Buksa (ESP) vs. Varvara Gracheva (France) Not before 11:00 Court 4 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) Not before 13:00.

Cincinnati Masters 2023: Matches, schedule and results for Saturday, August 12th.

First round of qualification

