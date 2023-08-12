What steps to take to quit smoking?

Smoking is a serious problem that affects a wide age range in the city of Rio Grande, which is why the Ministry of Health has set up several clinics in health centers 1, 3, 4, and 5 of the city so that people can request a lathe. quit smoking.

From ((La 97)) Radio Fueguina spoke with the assistant of the provincial tobacco and chronic respiratory disease control program, Dr. Silvia Franchiniwho explained how the intensive treatment they provide from a medical point of view also aims to combat the mechanisms of addiction.

“Often, statistically, desire is not enough, because if you don’t have a guide, it becomes difficult. According to statistics, only 5% to 6% of smokers quit smoking voluntarily.“, – he stressed and pointed out that it is necessary to monitor such patients, as in any chronic disease.

In the office, together with the patient, an individual work plan is proposed and a weekly or two-week observation is agreed upon, depending on the time and type of patient.

“The treatment is multicomponent, since behavioral therapies and other issues are resolved, this is a long consultation, which can take up to an hour.“, he clarified.

There’s a reason why the patient smokes, and what motivates him is laid out on the table.”questions that are not necessarily clinical or biological. Dr. Franchini said.

Since it is an addiction, it is somewhat complex and depends on the degree each patient is in, hence the difference between those who can quit smoking voluntarily and those who cannot even be indoors without smoking.

The process usually takes two months, although it can take longer, which will be accompanied by periods of mood swings due to withdrawal symptoms, fatigue, restoration of taste and normalization of blood pressure.

Regarding the withdrawal syndrome, which can cause changes in a person’s mood, Dr. Franchini recommended that the patient communicate his situation to the people around him: “So that they can accompany him and know why he is irritable“.

He also warned that smokers can develop diseases such as COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is accompanied by respiratory failure, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath: “At first, the lack of air manifests itself in great efforts, so physical exertion is abandoned. This is a progressive disease and the only thing that can stop it is to stop smoking.”he clarified.

“It has the same symptoms as asthma, but most asthma is reversible with treatment. On the contrary, in COPD, when it progresses, it does not become reversible.“, he explained.

The doctor was consulted about smoking cessation therapies, such as the e-cigarette, for which she warned that it was not recommended as a treatment.because it has been observed that the addiction continues, in addition, it is not allowed in Argentina, so it is not regulated“.

Since it is not regulated, the user does not know what he puts inside, however random studies have found that “e-cigarette charge has 24 mg of nicotine, i.e. responds to 24 cigarettes“, he warned.

Not only is it more toxic than a regular cigarette, but even in countries such as the United States where it is used, teenagers who started smoking e-cigarettes as adults have become regular regular cigarette smokers.

“In addition, diseases caused by this have already been seen, such as lipoid pneumonia, because the liquid it carries inside has soaps and oils to inhale the vapors that remain in the lungs and there is no way to eliminate this, it is microcapsules and causes fibrosis.warned Dr. Franchini, who ended by once again inviting residents interested in quitting the addiction to contact CAPS and clarify that they were looking for a queue to quit smoking.