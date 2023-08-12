what you need to know to avoid it

Fluid retention causes swelling of the legs, which is quite unpleasant in the hot season.

In summer, a common situation arises: swelling on the legs and feet due to fluid retention. Although this phenomenon Usually transient and harmless This can sometimes indicate conditions of greater medical concern.

The accumulation of fluid in these areas is called edema in medical terms. While most cases are transient and carry no additional risks, it is important to understand that in certain scenarios, this may be a sign of a more serious illness.

What are the causes of edema?

Circulatory problems that cause swelling usually result from blood returning from the feet and legs to the heart against gravity. This anti-gravity circulation is sometimes complicated and results in edema.

The most common reason for preventing blood return is heat, hormonal problems, genetics, pregnancy, overweight, sedentary lifestyle and type of work. For many people, the simple fact of being in the same position, whether standing or sitting, can cause this circulatory problem.

As we say, these are the most common events that cause swelling, but it is important that the specialist evaluates if there are other more serious factors that cause it. diseases like varicose veins, thrombosis, lymphatic drainage or excess fluid accumulation in the body as a result of problems such as hypothyroidism, kidney failure, liver or even heart disease they may also show these symptoms.

This is why it is recommended that an expert review a physical examination to rule out that the swelling is not due to fluid accumulation. but for fatand in this case what we call lipedema.

First, we must know the characteristics of edema. According to the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology, you may have edema if:

Swelling of the legs, feet, or ankles that worsens throughout the day and intensifies at dusk.

and intensifies at dusk. Rent with rest and raising your legs.

and raising your legs. worse from heat and is better with colds. Heat or high humidity causes vasodilation in the blood vessels and causes too much fluid to pass into the body tissues. For this reason, on cloudy or very hot days, the legs become heavy.

How to avoid bloating?

Once the expert has ruled out more serious conditions, we can make this exercise table idle for 30 minutes to improve swelling: