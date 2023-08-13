when is the movie coming out on amazon netflix

When will the premiere take place Oppenheimer on HBO, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store and Rakuten TV? There is also apparently no official release date for the Worst to Best Ranking of all Christopher Nolan films on streaming platforms, but judging by the deadlines that Universal adheres to for its releases, everything indicates that it will not be until January 2024. Not only Universal, but all studios have been enjoying their releases since 2021, regardless of their behavior at the box office (because for Universal, obviously, not all releases behaved the same as Top Shooter Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion And Tough guys) to add subscribers with which to feed your streaming platforms. Universal, the owner of the Peacock platform (in the US), is familiar with this strategy. In its first two days at the box office, Oppenheimer grossed $47 million, making it the third-best opening of 2023. It has already raised $569 million worldwide so far. In July 2021, Universal announced that all of its films would be released on its platform exclusively 45 days after they were released in theaters, very similar to the strategy followed by Warner Bros and HBO Max (see below). Barbie) and Marvel on the Disney Plus platform, now replaced by an unofficial 90-day window (its next release Guardians of the Galaxy 3). Universal also announced that all of its films will remain on Peacock for 120 days before moving to another streaming platform. Hence our calculations, which put the premiere at the beginning of 2024.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

From now on, they can join another platform’s catalog, but only for ten months. After this other period, they return to Peacock for another four months, and so on, until the strategy changes. So if we calculate the 45 day window and the four months it needs to rest, Oppenheimer in Peacock we will talk about the premiere in January 2024. Most likely, the first stop opened by subscription in our country will be Movistar+. The first destination for Universal films used to be HBO, but that’s changed now. The film will be available for rental and purchase one month earlier on regular platforms: Oppenheimer It will almost certainly be available to buy for €12.99 and €13.99 and to rent for €4.99 on major digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Filmin or Apple TV+ during the month of December.

What should be clear to you is that up to four months Oppenheimer, regardless of its box office, will not reach the sites of purchase and rental. Box office projections for Christopher Nolan’s film starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. suggest grossing at least $50 million in its opening weekend at the US box office (assuming it Barbie, which expects for the US market alone $100 million to $150 million in the first three days…compared to Nolan’s first four films). yeah Oppenheimer continues the strategy of other universal games, we could wait for it to be the first to rent and buy on the Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV platforms for 9.99 euros, and on YouTube and Google Play for 11.99 in time for the start of the Christmas campaign.