When will Soy Leyenda 2 premiere in Mexico?

The hero of the story will again be Will Smith, this time with Michael B. Jordan in the cast.

“I am a legend”Delighting audiences worldwide, the film grossed a whopping $585 million at the worldwide box office, far exceeding its $150 million budget. The plot presented Robert Neville (Will Smith)a genius scientist trying to find a cure in a world ravaged by a plague of mutants.

Confirmation “I Am Legend 2” in March 2022, it caused huge enthusiasm among followers. Original video, distributed by Warner Bros.has already become a popular culture icon and has cemented its place among the lead actor’s most lauded works.

Although it is speculated that “I Am Legend 2” may appear in 2025, there is no official confirmation of its release date. This contributes to the paralysis of the industry because of strike of SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writersadding uncertainty to the movie schedule.

Another possibility on the horizon is a premiere in 2027, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the first part. If the producers manage to execute the strategy and the supporters are willing to wait a little longer, this commemorative date could mark the return of “I am a legend”.

“I Am Legend 2” takes place decades after the events of its predecessor. Will Smith he will reprise his iconic role under the direction of Akiva Goldsmanwho was inspired “The Last of Us”and share Michael B Jordan. While the plot is kept secret, it is speculated that it could explore an intriguing alternative ending to the original film, which reveals the communication between the “zombies” and the release of the horde leader’s companion.