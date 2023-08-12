When will your new single “Love like this” be released?

The former member of One Direction will start a new stage in the music world. And now, to keep us waiting, he gives us a sneak peek of his new single.

Malik wanted to be the first member of “One Direction” to embark on a solo career. | Photo: DENNIS LEUPOLD

Mark your calendars! Zayn Malik finally announced the title and release date of his long-awaited new song ‘Love Like This’. When does your new era begin?

The news comes in the form of a teaser video posted on the singer’s Instagram, which shows Malik shirtless spray-painting the title of the song on a wall. HERE we detail everything you need to know about his return.

When will Zayn Malik’s new single be released?

When Zayn Malik decided to leave “One Direction” and after several months of work on the release of “Pillowtalk”, it seemed clear that the soloist would reign on the charts for as long as he wanted. However, the truth is this his solo career was characterized by constant ups and downs.

Now under his new record label Mercury Records, Malik hopes to give birth to the first release on July 21 that will open a new era for the former 1D: “Love like this”. We all hope this reboot will be a big hit for the singer.

“I think there is such a love. Normally I never want to jump like that. But I think I want to drop the chips. Because I can’t go back. I think there is such a faith. Give you everything and you can ride like that. But I think I have to take it risk ’cause I can’t go back And I love what you say, what you say, what you say when you’re on my line”Zayn can be heard playing in the publication on his official Instagram account.

Will the British singer return to the top of the Billboard chart as he did with his debut? We will have to wait until July 21 for an answer.

Zayn Malik breaks the silence

It’s been three years since Zayn Malik disappeared from both public life and his music career. And now he has spoken to promote his new single “Love like this”.

In fact, interviewer Alex Cooper had Malik as a guest on his “Call Her Daddy” podcast. featuring many celebrities. And in just over an hour of conversation, the singer talked about his relationship with his ex-partner and mother of his daughter, model Gigi Hadid, about his time in “One Direction” and about controversial allegations of assault by his ex-mother-in-law. .

You can listen to his interview by clicking HERE.