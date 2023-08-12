where he has a tattoo from Breaking Bad – VIVE La Plata

be ahead Bryan Cranston is for those of us who were and are fans spoil badlyLike an epiphany. He speaks to the interpreter, who was Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin. But it’s also a handshake and a lack of courage to ask him to show us the tattoo he made on the last day of the last episode of the fifth season of the Netflix series.

We know he has it on his ring finger, which is minimal, small but not insignificant. And even if we don’t see it, we know that these are the two symbols of Brother Ba.

Cranston, now 67, is staying at the luxurious Carlton Hotel in Cannes. The room overlooks the Croisette, a seafront avenue. On the other side of the Mediterranean Sea. He is not a regular visitor: for the first time he appeared on the red carpet of the most important Festival in the world, where he accompanied the world premiere Asteroid cityby Wes Anderson.

It was Bryan Cranston’s first time at the Cannes Film Festival to accompany the premiere of Asteroid City. AFP’s photo

It’s clear why: his thing was mainly television, not cinema.

– Happiness as a translator came to him after many years.

– Making a living as an actor was what I wanted. I’ve been earning a living since I was 25. And yes, it’s a matter of luck, because no race goes without a lot of luck.

As Walter White, opposite Aaron Paul, as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

Various roles in shows like Seinfeld (this was dentist Tim Whatley) and Secret X Files prompted him to star in a comedy series Malcolm inside, his first success as a leading man. And then, yes, there would be Walter White, the character everyone would recognize him as.

was also in argo (2012), Oscar-winning, by Ben Affleck.

IN Asteroid city, which premiered this Thursday in Argentinian cinemas, plays the TV show host, the direct narrator of the story, who introduces the monumental cast (there are 20 Hollywood stars) and explains the plot twists. It’s 1955, and a tiny town in the middle of the American desert is home to the city’s most famous attraction. A giant crater left by the fall of a meteorite. The military and astronomers will welcome five young scientists who will present their discoveries. But an alien shows up and…

Cranston won all his Emmys for the Netflix series.

We said Cranston came to accompany the film. He wasn’t alone. Along with Cranston were Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis (Inheritance), Jeffrey Wright, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon… Margot Robbie was missing and there was a full cardboard box.

-How was it when you got an offer to play in a Wes Anderson movie? You lent your voice to one of the characters in Isle of Dogs, boss, but this is something else.

– I think it’s interesting that most often when they present us with an offer, it comes in the margins in an e-mail, and then there is a conversation with the agent or representative. This is usually done according to the casting director’s instructions. – Here’s the offer. They want to see if you’re interested, read the script and blah blah blah.

In “Asteroid City” he is a presenter.

And if you like it, you’ll meet the director and talk. Not so with Wes. My first contact with him… I was doing a play in London, at the National Theater in London (he doesn’t say that, but it was The web, the power that killswhich he later took to Broadway, where he would win his second Tony Award), and contacted me (we assume island of dogs).

He told me that he would like to go to London, that he wanted to see art and if I would have time to go to dinner sooner or later. This is how he approached me. The cast is different from other directors.

Cranston was one of the hottest speakers at the protests of actors still walking out of Hollywood. Photo EFE

Does it occur to you to say no to Wes Anderson?

–(stays for a few seconds thinking) I cared about it. I definitely wanted to work with him. The answer to your question is no, actually not. And he’ll actually send you a script to have you look at that aspect, he’ll say, “I thought you might be interested. It could be fun to play him.” And I promise myself I’ll read the script even though I knew I didn’t really need to read it. But yeah, I don’t think there’s been an indication from that first conversation that I’m going to say no after working with him, and certainly not.

Rita Wilson, her husband Tom Hanks, composer Alexandre Desplat, Bryan Cranston and Maya Hawke at the premiere of the film “Asteroid City”. AP photo

“I thought you were going to say that when he sent you the script, he did it with a bouquet of flowers, or that your part was written in blue, or, I don’t know, some crazy, cute little details because it seems like he does things differently than everyone else.”

-Ha ha. On set, in an outdoor studio in Spain, we weren’t all together at the same time, but we passed each other throughout the shoot and we all stayed in the same hotel. This also applies to heads of technical departments. There was a department with a wardrobe, hairdressing, makeup.

So every morning we had breakfast and then you went to do your hair and makeup and say hello to your friends and they totally blew you away. And while the crew was getting you ready to shoot, Wes was ready to go on set, usually around 9:30. It was never early, early, early.

Cranston spoke of a “special” way of living with his castmates on set in Spain. AFP’s photo

So it was nice to wake up like this. And you rode the golf cart with him to the set. And for the next eight, ten hours at most, I believe, you do this particular, very detailed job of delving into Wes Anderson’s mind. And you come prepared. You come with enthusiasm and availability, both physically and emotionally.

– Weren’t there dressing rooms for actors?

-NO. There were no trailers. He was very, very compact (makes squeezing gestures). We’re all in the same boat. And so we would go to the set where we would all have free space to sit and read or wait. And if he needed you in a scene that happened once in a while, you were there. It’s something familiar. We all lived together and had dinner together every night and enjoyed tennis matches and bike rides and stuff like that. It was, it was like going camping.

With wife Robin Dearden “who has supported me for the last 24 years of her life.” Photo EFE

But with much better food.

-Yes! Hahaha. It was just wonderful. I’m sure there are actors who wouldn’t like that because they love their privacy, a little bit of their individuality. And that’s okay. But this is more familiar. This is a big company, like a troupe, both the production and the actors work together on a common cause, a common goal.

– So all of a sudden you’re forming a team or connecting with a person, whether or not necessarily working with that actor or actress who aren’t even in the same scene.

-Yes. Scarlett (Johansson) was there. I don’t think we had anything to do with it on film, unfortunately on camera. Margot Robbie showed up and she’s gorgeous.

In the show that made him famous, at just 52 years old.

After this interview, he gave one to the magazine GQwhere he said he was going to retire from acting and embark on an adventure in a foreign country, probably where he was in France.

“I want to change the paradigm again. Robin has supported me for the last 24 years of his life. She was married to a celebrity and had to change and adapt her life based on mine. She’s experienced some very positive things because of it, but we’re in an unequal position and I want to balance that out, she deserves it,” Cranston said.

Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend prank each other on the red carpet at Cannes in May. AP photo

His statements caused such a stir that he took the time to talk to fans from his social networks – on Instagram he is followed by only 5.3 million people.

“I want to clarify some things: I am not retiring. What I’m going to do is hit the pause button for a year after my 70th birthday in 2026. 70! I’m not even sure what “pause” fully means, but at this point I think it means taking a year off will do a lot of things,” he wrote.

Hope Davis, Maya Hawke, director Wes Anderson, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston and Adrien Brody, after the premiere. AP photo

He also said he would disconnect from social networks and read “classic novels he always” wanted to read. Still, he made it clear that he plans to return to Broadway, so…

Cranston handles post-production argyleby Matthew Vaughn (husband of Claudia Schiffer), with Henry Cavill, John Cena and Dua Lipa, and Everything will be greatdrama with Alisson Janney (I’m Tonya). And the action comedy is about to roll Poolwith Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis.

And a few days ago a star spoil badly gave an impassioned speech to his colleagues defending demands raised by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) at an event held in Times Square, New York.

In the Oscar-winning film Argo with fellow director Ben Affleck. Clarin photo file

“We will not let them take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And most importantly, we will not let our dignity be taken away from us! We are united from start to finish, to the end!” – he said. The performers applauded him as he shouted “Let’s stick together! We will win this fight!”

As violent and honest as in Cannes and cooking methamphetamine in one of the best series ever.

Who is Bryan Cranston?

The son of the actors, Bryan Lee Cranston rose to prominence after decades of guest appearances on TV shows. He received a Golden Globe, two Tony Awards, six Emmy Awards – all for spoil badly-, five SAG (Actors Guild) Awards and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Trumbo (Return with Glory). He dubbed countless animated characters (incl kung fu panda 3 Down Madagascar 3) and “threatens” to take a break from acting when he turns 70 in less than three years.

Wes Anderson, director of The Grand Budapest Hotel. Photo EFE

Who is Wes Anderson?

Just as you’d predict if it’s a Woody Allen movie by listening to a few lines of dialogue, Wes Anderson’s cinema is easy to recognize by its settings, loud colors, use of music, and interpretation markings. Pampered by all film festivals, he has been nominated for 7 Oscars (incl Eccentric Tenenbaum, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Kingdom of the Rising Moon, Hotel Grand Budapest and Ia lot of dogs) and without the statuette.

