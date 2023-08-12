Where is his Breaking Bad tattoo?

be in front of Bryan Cranston for those of us who were and still are fansbreaking BadLike an epiphany. This is a conversation with the translator, who was Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned drug lord. But it’s also a handshake and hesitancy to ask us to show us the tattoo he got on the last day of the last episode of the fifth season of the Netflix series.

We know that he has it on his ring finger, minimal, small, but significant. And even if we don’t see it, we know that these are two symbols of Br.Ba.

Cranston, now 67, is staying at the luxurious Carlton Hotel in Cannes. The room overlooks the Croisette, the coastal avenue. On the other side of the Mediterranean. He is not a regular guest: for the first time he stepped on the red carpet of the most important Festival in the world, where he accompanied the world premiere asteroid cityWes Anderson.

For the first time at the Cannes Film Festival, Bryan Cranston accompanied the premiere of Asteroid City. AFP photo

It is clear why: he was most interested in television, not cinema.

-Success as a translator came to him after many years.

– I wanted to make a living as an actor. From the age of 25, all I did was make a living acting. And yes, it’s a matter of luck, because no race is complete without luck.

As Walter White, alongside Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

Various roles in shows such as Seinfeld (it was dentist Tim Whatley) and Secret X files led him to participate in a comedy series Malcolm in the spotlight, his first success as a leading man. And then yes, Walter White will come, the character by whom everyone will recognize him.

was also in Argo (2012), Oscar winner, Ben Affleck.

IN asteroid city, which premiered this Thursday in Argentinean theaters, plays a TV host, the direct narrator of the story, who introduces a monumental cast (20 Hollywood stars) and explains plot twists. It’s 1955, and the tiny town in the middle of the American desert is home to the city’s most famous landmark. A giant crater formed by a meteorite fall. The military and astronomers welcome five young scientists who will demonstrate their discoveries. But an alien appears and…

Cranston has won all of his Emmy awards for the Netflix series.

We said that Cranston came to accompany the film. He was not alone. Along with Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis performed (succession), Jeffrey Wright, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon… Margot Robbie wasn’t there, and it was all cardboard.

– How was it, how did you get an offer to star in a Wes Anderson film? You voiced one of the Isle of Dogs characters, Chief, but this is different.

– I think what’s interesting is that most of the time when we get an offer, it comes by email, by the way, followed by a conversation with an agent or representative. This is usually done at the direction of the casting director. – And here’s the offer. They want to see if you’re interested, read the script and blah blah blah.

In “City of Asteroids” he is the host.

And if you like it, then you will meet with the director and talk. Not so with Wes. My first contact with him… I acted in a play in London, at the National Theater in London (he doesn’t say that, but it was Network, the power that killswhich he himself would later take with him to Broadway, where he would receive his second Tony Award with her), and contacted me (we assume that by island of dogs).

He told me that he would like to go to London, that he wanted to see a play and if I had time to go to dinner, sooner or later. That’s how he approached me. Casting actors is different from what other directors do.

Cranston has been one of the hottest speakers at the actor protests that continue to roam Hollywood. Photo EFE

Does it ever occur to you to say no to Wes Anderson?

–(pauses for a few seconds to think) I took care of it. I definitely wanted to work with him. The answer to your question is no, actually no. And he’ll actually send you a script so you can look at that aspect, he’ll say, “I thought maybe you’d be interested. It would be fun to play him.” And I tell myself I’ll read the script even though I knew I didn’t really need to. But yeah, I don’t think there was a hint after that first conversation that I would say no, and certainly not after working with him.

Rita Wilson, her husband Tom Hanks, composer Alexandre Desplat, Bryan Cranston and Maya Hawke at the premiere of Asteroid City. AP Photo

– I thought you were going to say that when he sent you the script, he did it with a bunch of flowers, or that your part was written in blue, or, I don’t know, crazy, charming details like that, because it seems that he does things differently than others.

-Ha ha. On set, in an open-air studio in Spain, we weren’t all together at the same time, but throughout the filming period, we walked past each other and we all lived in the same hotel. Including heads of technical departments. The wardrobe department was there, the hairdresser’s, the dressing room.

So every morning we had breakfast, and then you went to do your hair and make-up and said hello to your friends, and then they completely set you up. And when the crew got you ready to shoot, Wes was ready to go to the set, usually around 9:30. It was never early, early, early.

Cranston spoke about the “special” lifestyle with his co-stars in Spain. AFP photo

So it was nice to wake up like this. And you took him on a golf cart ride to the set. And for the next eight, ten hours at the most, I think you’re doing this particular, very thorough work of digging into the mind of Wes Anderson. And you come prepared. You come with enthusiasm and readiness, both physical and emotional.

– Did the actors not have dressing rooms?

-No. There were no trailers. He was very, very compact (makes gestures like squeezing). We are all in the same boat. And so we would go to the set, and there would be air space for all of us to sit and read, or wait. And if he needed you for a scene that happened from time to time, you were there. It’s something familiar. We all lived together and ate dinner together every night, enjoyed tennis matches, rode bikes and the like. It was, it was like going camping.

With his wife, Robin Dearden, “who supported me for the last 24 years of my life.” Photo EFE

But with much better food.

-Yeah! Ha ha ha. It was just wonderful. I’m sure there are actors who wouldn’t like it because they love their privacy a little, their individuality. And that’s okay. But it’s more common. This is a great company, like a troupe, and the production, and the actors are working together on a common cause, a common goal.

– So all of a sudden you form a team or bond with a person, whether or not you’re necessarily working with that actor or actress who isn’t even in the same scene.

– Yeah. Scarlett (Johansson) was there. I don’t think we had anything to do with it on film, unfortunately on camera. And Margot Robbie came along, and she’s beautiful.

In the series that made him famous, only 52 years old.

After this interview, he gave one to the magazine G.K.where he said he intended to retire from acting and embark on an adventure in a foreign country, probably where he was, France.

“I want to change the paradigm once again. Robin supported me for the last 24 years of her life. She was a celebrity wife and had to change her life based on mine. Because of this, she experienced very positive emotions, but we are in an unequal situation, and I want to equalize it, she deserves it, ”said Cranston.

Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend joke on the red carpet at Cannes in May. AP Photo

His statements caused such a buzz that he took the time to talk to his fans from his social networks – only 5.3 million people follow him on Instagram.

“I want to be clear: I am not retiring. What I’m going to do is hit the pause button within a year of my 70th birthday in 2026. 70! I’m not even sure what “pause” fully means, but at the moment I think it means that a year’s break will do a number of things,” he wrote.

Hope Davis, Maya Hawke, director Wes Anderson, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston and Adrien Brody after the premiere. AP Photo

He also said he would switch off social media and read “the classic novels he’s always” wanted to read. Anyway, he clarified that he plans to return to Broadway, so…

Cranston in post-production argyleMatthew Vaughn (husband of Claudia Schiffer), with Henry Cavill, John Cena and Dua Lipa, and Everything gonna be alrightdrama with Alisson JennyI’m Tonya). And the action comedy is about to begin Jackpotwith Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis.

And a few days ago a star breaking Bad gave an impassioned speech to his colleagues defending the demands put forward by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) at an event held in Times Square in New York.

In the Oscar-winning film Argo with fellow director Ben Affleck. Clarin photo file

“We will not allow them to deprive us of the right to work and earn a decent living. And most importantly, we will not allow our dignity to be taken away! We are united from beginning to end, to the end!” he said. The artists applauded him, and he shouted: “Let’s stick together! We will win this battle!”

As passionate and sincere as he was at Cannes and brewing meth on one of the best TV shows ever.

Who is Bryan Cranston?

The actors’ son, Bryan Lee Cranston, rose to prominence after decades of acting on television shows. He was awarded a Golden Globe, two Tonys, six Emmys – all for breaking Bad-, five awards SAG Awards (Guild Actors) and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a film Trumbo (Return in Glory). He dubbed countless animated characters (from kung fu panda 3 To Madagascar 3) and “threatens” to take a break from acting when he turns 70 in less than three years.

Wes Anderson, director of The Grand Budapest Hotel. Photo EFE

Who is Wes Anderson?

Just as listening to a few lines of dialogue can tell if it’s a Woody Allen film, a Wes Anderson film is easily recognizable due to its set design, bright colors, use of music, and labeling. interpretation. Spoiled by all film festivals, it has 7 Oscar nominations (for The Eccentric Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr Fox, full moon kingdom, Hotel Grand Budapest and Isla dogs) and without the statuette.