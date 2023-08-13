where is it, date and prices

How to remember that end of the first decade of the 2000s, when emo And punks they ran into each other Rebel roundabout be interrupted by the group hare krishnawho later joined camp battleand if you had to live at that time, you must not miss emo nightand it will happen in mexico city.

At this massive event, you’ll be able to relive hits from bands like My Chemical Romance, fall out Boy, Jimmy It World or good charlotteso don’t forget to brush it fringeyour striped shirt, tight pants and tennis Vanto remind the world that this is not the brink.

emo night began in East Los Angeles in December 2014 with the goal of resurrecting the essence of what the movement truly stands for. emorapidly gaining popularity since its inception and attracting a large audience, including major celebrities such as Mark Hoppus from flicker-182, Machine gun “Kelly” or Post Malone

This party is designed to rekindle the catharsis of adolescence with its ups and downs, allowing guests to reconnect with their feelings and remember the moments that defined their lives, paying tribute urban tribe who captured teenage culture since the early 2010s

From time to time you sideswhich are about to celebrate their tenth anniversary, will deliver surprises that can range from special acoustic sets to the unexpected introduction of a group of this genre, although they are really focused on creating an immersive experience for the public.

Who will be the guest of Emo Nite in Mexico City?

In this case, emo night will be organized Travis-Clarklead singer of a band from Bradenton, Florida. We are the kingsknown for their emo and power pop style, with hits like Check da Juliet or We will be the dreamWith Demi Lovato.

Where and when will Emo Nite take place in Mexico City

Party Emo Night 2023 take place in a place known as Supremelocated in the Doctores area, between Dr. Carmona and Valle 147 streets, next to the Jardín Pushkin Metrobus Station or the Niños Héroes Metro Station and the appointment will be at Friday, August 18 at 22:00..

How much does Emo Nite cost in Mexico City?

You can still buy your Tickets V pre-saleWith expenses 300 pesos though if you go to buy your tickets on the same day, you will have price from 380 pesos, and can be obtained at the box office or on the portal bulletin.

How can I participate in Emo Nite in Mexico City?

To live this exciting experience, you just need to have coming of age and present an official ID at the entrance to SupremeAlso, do not forget that it is forbidden to carry sharp objects, any type of weapon and prohibited substances.

Do not miss emo night from mexico citywhich will take place in Supreme this August 18, 2023 begin with 22:00.

