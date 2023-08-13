where to watch live, what time and schemes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will play in the final of the Arab Club Championship.

Al-Nasr and Al-Hilal will play on Saturday from 11:00 in Chile as part of 2023 Arab Clubs Championship final. Team Cristiano Ronaldo And Sadio Mane goes for the title against those led by Jorge Jesus.

Al-Nasr won the Arab Club Championship semi-final 1-0 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 75th-minute penalty goal against Al-Shorta. There are other stars in the Saudi Arabia national team, such as the Senegalese Sadio Mane, the Croat Marcelo Brozovic and Brazilians Alex Telles And Anderson Taliska.

El Al Hilal, from Portuguese Jorge Jesusformer coach Benfica and Flamengoamong other things, he is already a two-time champion of the competition, in 1994 and 1995. He won the chance to play in this final by being eliminated in the semi-finals. Al Shabab for 3-1.

According to Goal, the King Salman Club Cup will allocate US$6 million to the team that wins the tournament and manages to lift the cup.

The final of the Arab Clubs Championship will be held in King Fahd Stadium.

Check out the details of the Al-Hilal vs. Al Nassr LIVE: how to watch online and which channel is broadcasting it on TV.

Al Hilal vs. Al Nasr: where to watch live, what time is it and schemes

Al-Hilal Formation vs. al-nasr

Al Wutayan Habib; Adbulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali al-Boleakhi, Yasser al-Shahrani; Mohammed Kanno, Ruben Neves; Andre Carrillo, Sergei Milinkovich-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari; Malcolm.

Al-Nasr Formation vs. al hilal

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam Sultan, Conan Ghislaine, Madu Abdullah, Alex Telles; Abdullah Al Khaybari, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana; Anderson Talisca, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo.

When Al-Hilal vs. al-nasr?

The match will take place this Saturday, August 12th.

What time is Al-Hilal vs. al-nasr?

The fight will start at 11:00 in Chile.

How to watch live Al Hilal vs. al-nasr?

Broadcast of the match Al-Nasr vs. Al Hilal will be in charge of the SSC signal in Saudi Arabia; Shadid can also be followed internationally.