He Bavaria achieves his first title of the season with a dispute German Super Cup. The Bavarian team boasts 10 trophies in their showcases and has won them for the third year in a row.

those of Thomas Tuchel take part in the event as defending champions Bundesliga. In the 2023/24 season, Bayern lost some important players such as Sadio Manebut he was also strengthened so as not to resent.

Harry Kane is the star of the German market. The English striker leaves Tottenham after almost a lifetime in London and arrives in the Bundesliga, looking forward to new challenges in his career.

On the contrary, Bayern will have RB Leipzigchampion Mr. DFB Pokal last course. Team led Marco Rose look for the third title of his story.

Where to watch the German Super Cup live online: TV in Spain in 2023

German Super Cup: date, time and place where the match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will take place

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig will play on Saturday, August 12, 20:45 (Spanish time).

The event will take place in Allianz Arena in Munich.

German Supercup Betting Tips Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

He Bavaria starts as the favorite to win with a 62% chance. By betting on the victory of Tuchel’s wards, you can get 1.49 euros in DAZN Bet.

If, on the other hand, you prefer to do it for RB Leipzigyou have a commission of 5.10 euros.

Here are the special markets you can find for this match:

What are the likely lineups for Bayern Munich vs RB Lepitzig?

These are the likely lineups for the match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig for the 2023 German Super Cup:

Bayern Munich squad

Ulrich; Mazraoui, Pawar, Kim, Davis; Kimmich, Laimer; Eat, Musiala, Gnabry; Tel.

RB Leipzig squad

Blaswich; Henriks, Simakan, Orban, Raum; Schlager, Kampl; Forsberg, Dani Olmo; Werner, Openda.