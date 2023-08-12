Whiskey: here are 5 important and amazing facts that you certainly did not know

there is whiskey drink one of the oldest existing. It contains a significant amount of alcohol, so it should be consumed in moderation. And since the weekend has already begun, the days when we give ourselves a little slack, you are definitely planning to drink some of the above-mentioned drink. In this context, we will tell you a few trivia so that you give it more value when you drink it.

Whiskey. Photo: iStock

5 important facts about whiskey

Its name comes from Scottish Gaelic. Word whiskeywhich we all know actually comes from the Scottish Gaelic: uisge-beatha, although the Irish word for whiskey comes from the ‘Irish’ uisce beatha or fuisce which means ‘water of life’. It can be barley, rye, wheat or corn. This alcoholic beverage may be derived from the fermented malt of cereals such as wheat, barley, rye or corn. Then it is aged in wooden barrels, which are usually white oak, so that after some time it can be sold. Ireland is the region with the first whiskey record. Another interesting fact is that the first mention of the drink dates back to 1405 and comes from Ireland, where it was already distilled by monks. However, it is not known exactly where and how whiskey for the first time. Favorite drink of many celebrities. He whiskey It has an aroma and flavor that even some celebrities have wowed, such as Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra, Ernest Hemingway, Johnny Depp and Steven Spielberg. The type of wood in which the whiskey matures is transcendental. Depending on the type whiskeytype of wood is used in the barrels, it is also the distillery that decides whether to use new barrels or not. for one drink malt, the casks must be made of oak and have previously contained, for example, sherry or bourbon wines.

Whiskey. Photo: iStock

