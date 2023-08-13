Who are the children of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

August 12, 2023 at 12:00.

Cristiano Ronaldo AND Georgina Rodriguez They have become one of the most stable couples despite not being married. Since they decided to connect their lives, they created a wonderful family with five children.

At the end of October 2021 The couple announced they were expecting twins by posting an adorable ultrasound photo of the babies sharing their happiness with all their followers, Unfortunately, this joy turned to sadness when one of the children did not survive the delivery.

In April 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo announced the death of one of the twins, whom they named Angel, keeping only the child they named Beautiful emerald.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we must announce the passing of our son. This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness. We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support.. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy during this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you,” the couple’s message read.

In the middle of mourning Cristiano Ronaldo has faced several professional challenges such as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and uncertainty about his football future after leaving Manchester United due to a disagreement with technical director Erik ten Hag.

Currently, the striker defends the Saudi club Al Nassr, who paid $ 200 million for him, starting a new adventure with his family in a new country.

Throughout this process of change Cristiano Ronaldo was alongside Georgina Rodríguez and their children in timeX We will tell you how many children the couple has and what their names are.

All children of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has five children: the eldest, Cristiano Jr., is 12 years old; twins Eva and Mateo, born via surrogacy; little Alana Martina, her first daughter shared with Georgina Rodríguez; and Bella Esmeralda, who was born in 2022.

Although Georgina is only the biological mother of the last two children, she feels like the real mother of all children. In fact, during quarantine, Georgina Rodríguez strengthened her bond with each of the little ones, especially those who do not share the same blood but whom she loves as her own.

“There’s no place like home. Gio and our girlfriend are finally with us. We would like to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all feel the love and respect you have for our family. It’s time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo as his last daughter left the hospital.

On May 9, 2022, the couple officially presented their latest daughter on their social networks: “Bella Esmeralda, 18-04-2022” and since then they have been recording how much she has grown in such a short time.

* Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The first offspring of the player was born on June 17, 2010. He lives with Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez and the rest of his siblings. Entering puberty, he already goes out alone with his friends, which could be seen in the second season of the reality show “I’m Georgina”.

* Twins Eva and Mateo

Children appeared in the life of the Portuguese and Georgina in June 2017, when the Portuguese national team was eliminated by Chile in the Confederations Cup. The footballer left the team’s focus and missed the third-place match to travel and meet twins who were born through artificial insemination.

* Alan Martin

The daughter of “Commander” was born on November 12, 2017. The little girl inherited her mother’s likes and dislikes for fashion, make-up and accessories. In the reality show “I’m Georgina”, there were occasions when Alana wanted to wear her mother’s shoes or play with her Hermes bags, and she is also a fan of Rosalía.

*Bella Esmeralda and Angel

In a statement on their social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announced the death of one of the twins they were expecting and also asked for privacy to face the trial and devote themselves fully to their second child.

The boy who died was called Ángel and the girl Bella Esmeralda, name inspired by two Disney princesses (heroines of “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”).

In addition, Georgina assured that when they ask her how many children she has, she always says six, although only five are alive. Although the loss of one of their children left Gio and CR7 completely devastated, they both had to recover from this heavy blow to welcome Bella Esmeralda.