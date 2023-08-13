Who is Andrea Ran Snaafeld Hauksdottir, football player from Mazatlán?

excelsior.com

Women’s team Mazatlán announced a few days ago Andrea Ran Sneifeld Hauksdottir as a boost for the 2023 Opening Tournament. MX leaguebut who is the player?

Andrea Run Sneefeld Hauksdottir He is from Iceland, he is 27 years old and works as a midfielder.

“I’m here,” he said Andrea Ran Sneifeld Hauksdottir in a video released by women’s agency Mazatlán on July 15.

Date of Birth: January 28, 1996

Place of Birth: Reykjavik, Iceland.

Teams he played for: Breidablik from Iceland, Le Havre from France, Houston Dash from the USA, Bulls from South Florida, Eagles from America. He was also selected from Iceland.

Andrea Ran Snaefeld Hauksdottir graduated from the University of South Florida. At this stage, she was awarded the Player of the Year award in 2018 and 2019.

Andrea Ran Snaefeld He had different trials with the Icelandic women’s national team: under 16, under 17, under 18 and under 19. In 2016 he made his senior debut.

At the 2023 Apertura, Andrea Ran Snaefeld Hauksdóttir started two games as a starter in which he has yet to score a goal.

Mazatlán’s Apertura 2023 Liga MX Femenil will feature 18-year-old midfielder Alejandra Zúñiga, 17-year-old defender Aleida Cruz and 15-year-old midfielder Cristina Montaño.

