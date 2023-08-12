Who is Margot Robbie’s current partner?

After the hugely successful premiere of Barbie and the records it broke (for example, the highest-grossing film directed by a woman), Margot Robbie has become one of the most important actresses and producers in Hollywood today.

In her lead role as the “stereotypical Barbie”, we saw that (spoiler alert) she decides to become human at the end of the film, but she remained unwavering in her relationship with “Ken”, choosing the only path to open herself up. yourself.

The Australian actress and film producer said her story was very similar a few years ago and she wasn’t a particularly romantic person; but currently, off-screen, she is happily married.

Do you know who her husband is? Next, we will tell you about who the current couple is. margot robbie.

What you need to know about Margot Robbie

Photo: EFE. Andy Rain

One of the most prominent women in the industry, no doubt margot robbie, who made her small screen debut in 2008 as Donna Friedman on the Australian soap opera Neighbours; His first major role on the big screen was “Tristan Waters” in the film “IT” in 2009. Although little by little he made himself known in his native country, international fame in Hollywood was still years away. .

It can be said that 2013 was one of the most important years in her career, as the world knew her for her role in The Wolf of Wall Street, and she also starred in the romantic film About Time. She later landed starring roles in films such as Focus (2015) and The Legend of Tarzan (2016), but the role that made her a star was that of Harley Quinn; To date, she has played the iconic villain in three films.

It was in 2014 that the paths of the young actress crossed paths with Tom Ackerley, whom she met during the filming of Suite Francaise.

This is Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie’s husband.

Photo: AFP. Michael Tran

According to PopSugar, according to anonymous sources, Ackerley started her career in the film business by working as an extra in the first three Harry Potter films.

In terms of his studies, he earned a degree in cinematography from Godalming College in the UK and then worked his way up from production assistant to assistant director according to the British Film Institute.

As an assistant director during the filming of Suite Francaise, he became good friends with Margot. Before they met, they had a very close friendship.

In 2016 for Vogue magazine margot robbie commented the following. “We have been friends for a long time. I’ve always been in love with him, but I thought, “Oh, he’ll never love me.” Don’t make it weird, Margo. Don’t be stupid and tell him you like him. And then it happened, and I thought: “Of course we are together.” It makes more sense than anything before.”

According to US Magazine, he founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment with Margot Robbie, thus becoming partners and working on such productions as “I, Tonya”, the series “Doll Face” and “Promising Girl”.

During an interview with the Daily Mirror in 2021 margot robbie He talked about the support that Ackerly gives him every time he starts a new project. “I’m having a complete crisis of faith and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t even play and I can’t do it,'” she said. However, it helps to lean on Ackerley. “Every time I make a film, I turn to my husband and say, ‘I don’t think I can do it.’ He says something like, “You always do that. You will be fine.'”

