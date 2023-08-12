Who is Nikolai Golitsyn? The actor who played Prince Henry in Red, White and Blue Bloods.

Just seeing him in the first official images Red, white and blue bloodwith his dyed blond hair and ruthless attitude towards his “enemy”, convinced us that he was the perfect actor to play Henry in this film adaptation of the novel. Casey McQuiston about the love story between the Prince of England and Alex, the son of the President of the United States.

Then came the trailer, clips, and finally the entire movie, which premiered Prime Video He 11th Augustand we just confirmed it: we knew that the story of the Prince of England would make us cry and that Nicholas Gallicin He was supposed to be the Henry we always imagined reading a book, and he was.





Near Taylor Zahar Perez, Nikolai Golitsyn became our new obsession, and so we were forced to search for all the films and series in which he appeared. Because yes we will see again Red, white and blue blood a thousand times bigger, but it doesn’t hurt to change a little from time to time.

Nikolai Golitsyn movies and series

Born in London on September 29, 1994, Golitsyn landed his first film role at the age of 20. Beat under my feet (2014), musical drama he starred in with Luke Perry. Other productions followed, such as high nervousness (2016) handsome devil (2016) Transition (2017) Compartir (2019) or young and witches (2020).

At the same time, he also appeared on television in an episode of the series legendsin the 2017 movie Watcher in the forest as well as in TV series about the supernatural and horror Chambersin which he played the protagonist Elliot Lefebvre.

However, if you’re a fan of youth dramas and musicals, you’ve probably seen it in movies. Cinderella (2021) on Prime Video, a musical featuring Camila Cabello in which he played Prince Robert and in which we could see him sing.

A year later, we saw him perform with Sofia Carson V broken hearts (2022), the Netflix movie in which he gave life to the soldier Luke Morrow and which was another of his big hits on the platforms.

After the premiere Red, white and blue bloodwe will see the actor again on August 25 at Bottoma teen movie with which we can get him back again.

