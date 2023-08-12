Who is Rocco, the lesser known brother of Juanita and Nacho Viale?

Saturday, August 12, 2023



11:00

Rocco Gastaldi, son of Marcela Tineire and Marcos Gastaldi, was born in 2001 and chose a different path than his brothers, Nacho and Juana Vialepreferring to keep a low profile, away from the limelight and everything that surrounds the universe of entertainment and show business.

In the Viale family, it is Nacho and Juana who take a more prominent place in television, following in the footsteps of their grandmother and mother. However, Rocco, Mirthe Legrand’s third grandson, is not a complete stranger to the general public, as he has appeared at some family gatherings, although, by his own decision, his exposure is sparse.

So much so that even Rocco doesn’t appear on any existing social media (or at least if he has a pseudonym), so his personal life remains a mystery. But if he appears in his family’s publications, for example in 2021, to commemorate his 20th birthday, Marcela Tinaire paid him an affectionate tribute through an emotional Instagram post accompanied by several photos where he is seen with his father, who died away in 2020 due to infection and Parkinson’s disease.

“Rocco, son so beloved and desired, happy birthday, Cachorro. Everyone loves you very much, you changed my life, your brilliance and prudence are exemplary. I love you,” the Controversy host at the bar wrote in her Instagram post at the time. Nacho Viale, for his part, shared an image with his little brother in black and white, accompanied by an emotional message: “Happy birthday crack! There is so much to learn from you,” he said. Nacho Viale on the same social network.

In the past, Mirta’s daughter Legrand spoke in detail about the relationship between the brothers, stating that there are no disagreements between them: “Juana is Rocco’s godmother, and Nacho protects him.” In addition, he revealed aspects of Rocco’s personal life: “He doesn’t like the environment at all. He studies engineering, that’s another story. But it’s divine.”