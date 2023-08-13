In the 1960s, psychologist Stanley Milgram of Harvard University popularized the theory that became known as “six steps of separation”. This study suggests that anyone on Earth can be connected to anyone else through a chain of acquaintances that has no more than six intermediaries. The concept is based on the idea that the number of acquaintances grows exponentially with the number of links in the chain, and only a small number of links are needed for the set of acquaintances to become the entire human population.

An example explains this better: if I wanted to get in touch with the “goddess” of my adolescence, which caused me many sleepless nights, among others, the Italian actress Monica Bellucci, I could start by calling my friend, director Rodrigo Bello; he is closely acquainted with film producer Steven Soderbergh, who received the Palme d’Or at the Cannes International Film Festival for Sex, Lies and Videotape; Soderbergh, who is said to be a good man and his parents are of Swedish descent and also the creator of the Singani 63 brand, Bolivia’s symbolic drink in the US market, will call the jury president of the 2023 version, also Swedish, Ruben Östlund, a close friend of the Venice Festival organizer; the latter communicates every day via WhatsApp with his compatriot, the sublime Belucci, and could invite her to answer the call of a loyal fan from Sudaki, who in the hot summer of Sucupira still sighs and fantasizes about her, just like them bambini, who are directed by Giuseppe Tornatore put on the boardwalk in the movie “Malena”, and Monica soared sensually to the sounds of Ennio Morricone.

While the idea of ​​six degrees of separation widely reported and discussed, this is not a strict rule applicable in all cases. Communication in the digital age and social media has changed the way we interact and could change the average distance between people in terms of social connections. However, the theory itself remains an interesting concept in the study of networks and interactions between people.

If before the technological breakthrough “the world was already a handkerchief”the reality of the social fabric in Sucupira – a melting pot of cultures with unique and distinct characteristics – will have a connection dynamic that diverges sharply from the classic six-man theory.

In our society, characterized by warm hospitality and hospitality towards foreigners and foreigners, the ease with which friendships can be established creates a favorable environment for shortening and shortening distance and separation, as the original theory suggested.

In this bustling city in the heart of America, the quick and easy social integration of the Uruguayan – with a fat wallet – has allowed him to have a troupe, a fraternity, a football team, frequent the clubhouse of his exclusive condominium and almost nothing is missing to be on the cover of any some secular magazine.

The middle and upper economic strata are more dense and cohesive than the rest of the social pyramid. “In this city, almost everyone knows each other,” said an elderly neighbor. Although it is no longer so common among young people, some doñita can still be heard asking in a rancid and legible tone, “Whose son is this?” It seems that in this case, the bills outweighed the foreigner’s pedigree.

Although the details may vary in practice, the fundamental idea that we are all interconnected through a series of connections, not too far away, remains a valuable prospect in an increasingly globalized and technologically advanced world. As huge as the planet may seem, we are closer than we think. So I’m tempted to risk Bellucci whispering in my ear, “di chi sei figlio?”