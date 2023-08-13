Why can’t we get some songs out of our heads? We give you all the keys – Music

It happened to all of us. There are songs that no matter how you want you can’t stop singing and you have days in your mind waiting for a miracle to get them out of your head. They appear in our mind and remain for a long period of time, not knowing how or when they got there.

A few years ago, researchers from western washington university from USA, they questioned the great myth that existed about this type of song, which said that the most repetitive ones, no matter how bad they are, use our brain the most. Instead, a study published in the journal Applied cognitive psychology, came to the conclusion that the songs that people like the most and listen to the most and for the longest time are the most likely to stay fixed in our head. Something logical “a priori”.

Now there is a large-scale study conducted in V Durham University (United Kingdom) and distributed American Psychological Associationwhich contradicts the conclusions they made in this investigation mentioned earlier and brings us back to the starting point where structure, tempo and content of musical themesThey are largely due to the fact that some songs remain in our heads for hours and even days.

According to the results of an investigation led by Dr. Kelly Yakubowskiyou can predict which songs are most likely to become memorablebecause these songs have a few melodic moments in common: they have a melody that is easy to remember, they are fast, and they have a lot of repetition – usually in choruses -. This is usually the pattern we usually find in songs in western pop music.

The researchers took as a sample, a survey was conducted to implement this study about 3000 people between 2010 and 2013– it must be taken into account that, although the study was conducted recently, over the past 10 years, consumption habits have changed significantly -.

In it, the participants named who was tunes that were catchy mostly in the head. Mentioned songs limited to popular genres such as pop, rock, rap or rhythm and blueswere compared with topics that, despite never being named, they were very popular on English radio and charts. Among them, the most frequently appeared in the study ‘Bad Romance’ (Lady Gaga); “Can’t Get You Out of My Mind” (Minogue Kylie); “Do not stop believing” (Journey); ‘Someone I knew’ (Gaultier); ‘Moves Like Jagger’ (Maroon 5); “California Gurls” (Katy Perry); ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (What in); “Alejandro and Pokerface” (Lady Gaga).

How to get a song out of your head?