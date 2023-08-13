Why Carmen Barbieri Stopped Eating Meat – Paparazzi Magazine

Carmen Barbieri spoke today about the dramatic and important decision she made at the age of 68 to improve the quality of her life from now on. There has been a lot of talk about the health of the rider for a long time and in this case it has to do with the turn she will make.

All this happened at some point in his daily program. very morning, which is broadcast by Ciudad Magazine. There, Carmen explained to classmates that she stopped eating meat and switched to a strictly vegetarian diet. The data surprised everyone.

“I don’t eat any meat. I will not eat anything alive, nothing with eyes.”– began to explain the driver. He then elaborated: “It’s not night, but I don’t eat anything with my eyes. I’m already hysterical.”

Carmen explained why she chose to face this new dynamic and talked about the anxiety she has about gaining weight due to her consumption of processed foods and carbohydrates. And it is that, ultimately, you also need to balance your diet a bit, regardless of your vegetarian inclination.

Federico Bala’s mother then spoke about other details of his habits. “I wake up with a belly. I just eat a lot of flour. I need to talk to a professional so I don’t gain weight. I stopped eating meat, but I eat a lot of starchy foods and a lot of vegetables.” said.

To all this, the driver who does not want to eat animals and says that every time she feels very bad, so she is happy with the change in mentality. “I don’t want to eat anything with eyes. It’s hard, but I’m changing my life and I’m happy. Everything else torments me if I eat something alive“, said.

As a result of these changes in his diet, Barbieri’s entire daily routine seems to have changed, and in fact, he has revealed how emotionally he feels about it all. “I’m weird. Not in a bad mood, but I’m crazier than ever.” admitted.

About a month ago, the driver had a disturbing health episode, which, fortunately, ended in nothing more than a fright. Although at the time it was a very different matter than food – she was diagnosed with pneumonia – the celebrity has been striving to take care of herself all these years.