Why did Sandra Bullock leave the movies? Will he act in films again?

A year ago, actress Sandra Bullock made a decision leave the cinemabut will we ever see her in a movie?

In recent days, Sandra Bullock’s name has made hundreds of headlines with sad news regarding her boyfriend’s deathphotographer Brian Randall, with whom he had a relationship for more than eight years and who remained by his side on the most important red carpets in Hollywood. However, few people know that the popular actress has retired.

In 2022, the Oscar winner decided to enter the film industry. health status this prevented him from taking on more roles in important films. If you don’t remember what happened to Sandra Bullock that forced her into retirement, here we’ll tell you everything, even if there’s a chance we’ll see her again in a blockbuster title.

YOU CAN SEE: Luis Miguel’s reaction to a question about alleged doppelgangers at his concerts

Why did Sandra Bullock refuse?

It all happened a year ago, on June 23, 2022, The Lost City, in which Bullock shared scenes with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, just came out of theaters and Sandra hit us with amazing news: her withdrawal.

The main character in Miss Congeniality (2000) had a dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter saying that she would retire from the big screen from now on due to a condition that most working people suffer from, “burn outor wasting syndrome.

“I don’t want to be indebted to anyone’s schedule other than my own. I got so burned out. I am so tired and unable to make healthy and sensible decisions, and I know it,” said the Bird Box translator.

The director also noted that she is grateful for the opportunities that have allowed her to work for so many decades and strengthen a stable career. However, he said that in his personal life, the picture is completely different.

“Work has always been a constant for me, and I was very lucky, but I understood that it might become my crutch. It was like you were constantly opening the fridge and looking for something that was never there,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Vargas Llosa continues the tradition he had with Isabelle Preisler but with Patricia Llosa.

Will Sandra Bullock return to the screens?

While the filmmaker also didn’t confirm if this was her last goodbye, she left no indication of how long her breakup would last. However, hopes to see the actress in a new production remain alive.

“I want to be at home. I just want to be at home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing,” said the actress.

“If I decide to retire, I will make this announcement. A very important announcement that no one cares about,” he concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Vargas Llosa continues the tradition he had with Isabelle Preisler but with Patricia Llosa.

Would Sandra Bullock retire to take care of her boyfriend?

August 7 news of the death of Brian Randall, Bullock’s boyfriend since 2015, as a result of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which he was diagnosed with three years ago. Therefore, many believe that with the progression of the photographer’s illness, the American actress would put her career aside. take care of your partner until his last days.

Theory becomes stronger when we take into account what has been stated Jazin Bullock-Pradothe sister of the actress, who confirmed on social networks that the celebrity did not part with her partner for a second.

“I am convinced that Bry has found the best place to fish in the sky and is already casting his bait into the mighty rivers teeming with salmon. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is a cruel disease, but I find comfort in the fact that my wonderful sister and the group of nurses she brought together to care for him at home were his best helpers. Rest in peace Brian,” Gezine wrote.