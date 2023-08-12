Why didn’t Timothée Chalamet audition for the role of Wonka?

next movie about wonka director Paul King tells the story of a famous character before he became a chocolatier. Since the film is a musical, it was important for the director to find an actor who could sing, dance and act spectacularly, which he found in Timothy Chalamet.

Although the glory of Chalamet has skyrocketed in recent years with his work in dramas and action films such as Call me by your name little women And Dunethe actor was also a student at Fiorello H. La Guardia High School of Music and Art from the city NY, where he happened to participate in several musicals. And surprisingly, the video he made at the time helped him land the role. wonka without the need listening.

Copyright © Warner Bros. pictures.



Director Wonka trusted the talent of Timothée Chalamet

Although there have long been rumors that Warner Bros. considered actors such as Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling and Ezra Miller to the star Wonka, director Paul King, noted during a conversation with Rolling Stone that Timothy Chalamet it was always his first choice and he directly proposed the character and did not agree to another audition.

“It was a direct offer because he’s great and he was the only person I thought could do it.” Paul King

Paul King I knew it Timothy Chalamet I could sing and dance thanks to A video of the actor singing a song from the musical went viral online., sweet charity, This is his rapper alter ego. lil timmy team which he allegedly sent to his teacher for an assignment. “Her high school musical performances are on YouTube and are gaining hundreds of thousands of views,” director added. “So I knew that Timothée Chalamet could sing and dance very well.”

You can watch the video here to get an idea of ​​the skills I already had Timothée Chalamet:

Finally, when the director suggested Chalamet be the main character Wonka, he immediately agreed because he wanted “show people that I can do it”. Shortly thereafter, he began training and went to a well-known studio Abbey Road in London record music on cassette.

Copyright © Warner Bros. pictures.



Timothée Chalamet is perfect for the role?

Now that the first trailer has arrived wonka was revealed, we were finally able to see Timothy Chalamet character characteristic. HoweverPaul King He commented that this is only a small preview and he is sure that the public will be surprised when they see the film in its entirety and the work of the actor.

“I think what’s remarkable about his acting is not only that he’s funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, but that he brings a lot of soul to the role and is a brilliant actor. It will be a very different Willy Wonka that people will recognize.” Timothy Chalamet for people

Paul King detail that Timothy Chalamet could perfectly understand the vision he had about wonka and contributed “a lot of emotional truth in the role” and they have reached “to celebrate the musicals of yesteryear”, which the director has admired for years. “They are very dear to my heart.”

King explained that through music, Timothy Chalamet can convey the energy and joy he had wonka when he first arrived at the european chocolate center “Unhappy with all these fancy chocolate shops selling sweets at very high prices” added. So they achieved musical numbers “really big” And “beautiful” which the actor has been honing for a long time. “He rehearsed for a few months before we went to hone his skills, it was such a pleasure to watch him progress.”