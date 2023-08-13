Why do we look more attractive after ending a relationship?

“Seeing yourself and feeling good is essential to being able to cope with a difficult moment in life, such as a break.“, explained a few weeks ago Maria José Llata, director of the Peluquería Llata Carrera, in Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria). She did it in the middle boom media caused news that Rosalia he broke off relations with the artist — and her current fiancé, Row Alejandro.
At one of the last concerts of their European tour, the band mommy took the stage with Change looks radical This meant the beginning of a new chapter. He did, quite rightrelying on the transition to light tips at the bottom of the hair and on the bangs. they say that hair has memorytherefore, it is not surprising that the Catalan wanted to boost her self-esteem with this transformation of her hair.
There are many celebrities like her who, having survived a breakup, They are committed to change and intend to change their appearance.. We have already seen this in Zach Efronin 2021, when he met the year with an unexpected contraction mullet; V Ana de Armaswho said goodbye to her long hair after breaking up with Ben Affleck; or in Miley Cyruswhose aesthetic change was more than evident after the split with Liam Hemsworth.
In recent months, this phenomenon has spread on networks with a term that comes from English, glow after a breakup. Basically, the Spanish translation invites shine after the breakextract the potential of bad moments and bet on a radical transformation that brings out the best version myself.
According to netizens, there are a direct relationship between self-esteem, emotional well-being and perception of one’s own appearance in people who have recently ended a love relationship. Why is it given?
The truth is V breaks follow multiple cyclesand as a person approaches their closure, their recovery process is usually reflected (and very positively) in their appearance.
The phenomenon can occur for two reasons. First, by improving physical condition, a man intends to attract the attention of his longtime romance and show him that his life has improved since they said goodbye.
Another factor behind this trend is in most cases more related to release emotions after a breakup. This happens primarily in problematic relationships: “Any love, sentimental or sexual discomfort affects our state of mind and everything that surrounds us, for example, self-esteem,” explains psychologist Nuria Dzhorba.
That’s why, once negative emotions are broken, we begin to feel lighter and more optimistic.something that is reflected even in the look and expression of the face – not without reason they say that this mirror souls.
In addition, experts emphasize the importance of considering this period as a period of self-discovery and self-care. Ironically, breaking up a relationship can be a great opportunity to focus on yourself and take care of your needs.
This often leads to more emphasis self-treatmentwe begin to fulfill regular exerciseto pay more attention diet and restore habits and activities that used to bring us pleasure.
How to get the best version
If you have ended a relationship and would like to change your life, here are some of the tips to help you reach your full potential and reach shine What everyone wants to see in you:
- Allow yourself to change. Not necessarily, but… What if it all started with a mirror? It might be time to go for it with that cut that you never stopped being on the radar, update your closet or enjoy care Let this be the impetus to see yourself better than ever and focus on something other than all these negative emotions.
- Cultivate self-esteem. Think about your goals, values, and what you want in your life. Breakups provide, as we have said, the opportunity to grow and can help us increase our inner confidence, thanks to positive statements And overcoming personal difficulties. All this will help you overcome your fears, tune in to a positive mood and reduce stress levels.
- Bring back your passions. Now You have no excuse to waste your time on this. hobby How much did you like before?, either write or dance bachata on weekends. That is, everything that helps you feel alive and personally fulfilled. It is also important to healing that you gradually learn to enjoy your own company again, and there is no better way to do this than through the hobbies you enjoy the most.
- Repair your relationship. Often, when starting a relationship, we more or less distance ourselves from the people around us. If this is your case, this can serve as a lesson for the following relationship. It is very important maintain close ties with friends and family who can give you emotional support during this period of your life.