Why do we look more attractive after ending a relationship?

“Seeing yourself and feeling good is essential to being able to cope with a difficult moment in life, such as a break.“, explained a few weeks ago Maria José Llata, director of the Peluquería Llata ​​Carrera, in Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria). She did it in the middle boom media caused news that Rosalia he broke off relations with the artist — and her current fiancé, Row Alejandro.

At one of the last concerts of their European tour, the band mommy took the stage with Change looks radical This meant the beginning of a new chapter. He did, quite rightrelying on the transition to light tips at the bottom of the hair and on the bangs. they say that hair has memorytherefore, it is not surprising that the Catalan wanted to boost her self-esteem with this transformation of her hair.

There are many celebrities like her who, having survived a breakup, They are committed to change and intend to change their appearance.. We have already seen this in Zach Efronin 2021, when he met the year with an unexpected contraction mullet; V Ana de Armaswho said goodbye to her long hair after breaking up with Ben Affleck; or in Miley Cyruswhose aesthetic change was more than evident after the split with Liam Hemsworth.

In recent months, this phenomenon has spread on networks with a term that comes from English, glow after a breakup. Basically, the Spanish translation invites shine after the breakextract the potential of bad moments and bet on a radical transformation that brings out the best version myself.

According to netizens, there are a direct relationship between self-esteem, emotional well-being and perception of one’s own appearance in people who have recently ended a love relationship. Why is it given?

The truth is V breaks follow multiple cyclesand as a person approaches their closure, their recovery process is usually reflected (and very positively) in their appearance.





The phenomenon can occur for two reasons. First, by improving physical condition, a man intends to attract the attention of his longtime romance and show him that his life has improved since they said goodbye.

Another factor behind this trend is in most cases more related to release emotions after a breakup. This happens primarily in problematic relationships: “Any love, sentimental or sexual discomfort affects our state of mind and everything that surrounds us, for example, self-esteem,” explains psychologist Nuria Dzhorba.



That’s why, once negative emotions are broken, we begin to feel lighter and more optimistic.something that is reflected even in the look and expression of the face – not without reason they say that this mirror souls.

In addition, experts emphasize the importance of considering this period as a period of self-discovery and self-care. Ironically, breaking up a relationship can be a great opportunity to focus on yourself and take care of your needs.

This often leads to more emphasis self-treatmentwe begin to fulfill regular exerciseto pay more attention diet and restore habits and activities that used to bring us pleasure.

How to get the best version

