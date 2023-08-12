Why does sleeping on your stomach cause vision problems? – Sun of Cordoba

A habit that many people have before bed turn upside down and it could be for a variety of reasons, from falling asleep and avoiding light, comfort, or believing you are better rested.

However, experienced ophthalmologists do not recommend this and we will tell you below the reasons:

This resting position has a significant impact on our visual health. doctor David Alevi, consultant in Long Island, New York, presented the study “dry eye syndrome” or “xerophthalmos” arising on the surface of the eye when the quantity and / or quality of tears changes.

According to the study, those patients who slept on their right or left side tended to have more dry eye symptoms and meibomian gland disease, these are sebaceous glands that synthesize and secrete lipids and proteins that are distributed along the edges of the eyelids, than those who rested on their backs (that is, slept on their backs or on their sides).

On the other hand, article “Intraocular pressure associated with the number of hours of sleep in adult ophthalmologists” Javier Castillo Velázquez, Head of Education at the Institute of Vision, Alejandro David Gracida Hernandez and Kevin Daniel Gracida Hernandez and Kevin Daniel Vivas Ramirez, General Practitioners of the University of Montemorelos, and Valeria Belden Reyes, Chief Physician of the University of Monterrey concluded that reducing the number of hours of sleep does not directly affect the increase in intraocular pressure (IOP), despite the fact that studies show that reducing the number of hours of sleep affects the increase in IOP.

Already follow us on the Google News Showcase? It’s free

What’s true is that the position you sleep in can have a direct effect on vision, according to a recent Korean study of sleep in people with glaucoma; this This is a progressive disease that leads to loss of vision.Researchers have shown that sleeping with the head elevated and with a pillow at an angle of 20° to 30° reduces eye pressure compared to another group of glaucoma patients who rested without a pillow or on their stomach.

The neck and cervical region are the two most affected areas. due to poor sleeping posture, as it forces the body to remain in an unnatural position for hours.

Consequences of sleeping upside down

Tijuana’s CODET Vision Institute reports some of the effects on your vision if you sleep on your stomach: