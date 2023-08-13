Why is International Youth Day celebrated?

In 2023, the motto for this day’s celebration is: “Celebrating how young people behave as agents of change to achieve global goals”

International Youth Day is celebrated every year on August 12 after it was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly on December 17, 1999.

This day is designed to draw the attention of governments and civil society to the support of youth. Similarly, he seeks to highlight their work in different areas.

In addition, he notes the determination, ideas and potential of young people, as they are seen as agents of change and progress.

For the International Youth Day, the Assembly recommended the organization of awareness-raising events. This is done to highlight the problems faced by young people, as well as to promote the World Youth Program of Action.

This program proposes measures to strengthen national capacities in youth matters. In addition, it is proposed to expand opportunities for the full, effective and meaningful participation of young people in society.

To this end, the program has 15 priority areas, namely:

Education

Job

hunger and poverty

Health

Wednesday

drug abuse

Juvenile delinquency

Recreational activities

girls and young women

Full and effective participation of young people in society and in decision-making

globalization

Information and Communication Technology

HIV AIDS

Youth and armed conflict

intergenerational issues

Each year the UN General Assembly decides a slogan or theme for the recognition of Intentional Youth Day, this year 2023 the slogan is: “Celebrating how young people behave as agents of change to achieve global goals.”

What is the theme for 2023?

According to the official website of the United Nations (UN), this year’s campaign is dedicated to the theme “Environmental Skills: Towards a More Sustainable World”.

The idea is to highlight the creativity, ingenuity and resilience of young people when it comes to making the world a better place. This applies to climate change that the planet is going through. Well, the goal is to help young people get an idea of ​​the new challenges they will face in connection with the ecological transition.

To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), changes need to be made to create a greener, more resilient and resilient future in the face of climate change.

To this end, during the month of August, the UN decided to offer its social media and website to different young people, one each day. I look forward to your participation in the celebration of International Youth Day.

