Why should you eat an apple every day?

Apples are not rich in vitamin A and are not as good for the eyes as carrots. They are not a great source of vitamin C and therefore do not fight colds like oranges do.

However, apples contain several biologically active substances, natural chemicals that are found in small amounts in food and have a biological effect on the body. These products chemical substances they are not classified as nutrients like vitamins. Since apples contain many bioactive substances beneficial to health, these fruits are considered “functional” foods.

For many years I have taught university classes on nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, proteins and fats. But recently I developed a course specifically on functional nutrition. The class explores various biologically active substances in foods and how some of them may even act as medicine.

Definition of functional nutrition.

Functional foods are not the same as superfoods. “Superfood” This buzzword is used by marketers to promote foods like kale, spinach, and blueberries. Labeling them “super” attracts the public and increases sales. But superfood usually refers to food that has superior nutritional value and is rich in health-promoting nutrients. For example, salmon and tuna are considered superfoods because their omega-3 fats are linked to heart health.

Superfood ads claim that eating foods improves certain aspects of health. The problem is that most of these claims are not based on scientific research, unlike the criteria for functional foods.

In addition to the nutrients our body needs for growth and development, functional foods contain a variety of substances. bioactive, each of which has a unique function in the body. Bioactive substances can be found naturally in food or added during processing.

The list of biologically active components in food is growing every day as research expands. While the ingredients themselves are not new, evidence-based research supports their health benefits.

Carotenoids are the most easily recognizable examples of biologically active substances. They are a group 850 pigments various colors that give fruits and vegetables yellow, orange and red. Carotenoids act primarily as antioxidants, which means they promote health by helping prevent cell damage in the body. Different individual carotenoids may work in different ways.

Beta-carotene is the best-known carotenoid due to its high content in carrots. Beta-carotene is converted to Vitamin A in the body after we consume it. Vitamin A is essential for normal vision.

Lutein and zeaxanthin are yellow carotenoids found in corn and bell peppers. Both help maintain vision, especially among aged people.

Research shows that dietary carotenoids and other categories of bioactive compounds may help prevent certain types of cancer and improve heart health. It is important to note that carotenoid-rich fruits and vegetables are associated with a reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers, but carotenoids in supplements are less beneficial.

History of the functional food movement

Although the saying about apples while health originated in the 19th century, nutrition is a relatively young science, and the idea of ​​functional foods and bioactive components is even younger.

From the early 20th century until the 1970s, nutritional research focused on vitamin deficiencies. The public has been advised to eat more vitamin-fortified and processed foods to prevent diseases caused by nutritional deficiencies such as scurvy caused by severe vitamin C deficiencyor rickets caused by long-term vitamin D deficiency.

This emphasis on eating to make up for nutritional deficiencies has tended to cause people to focus on certain nutrients, which can contribute to overeating. This, combined with the increased availability of highly processed foods, has led to weight gain, leading to an increase in cases of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

IN 1980, the United States government published the first dietary guidelines urging people to avoid fat, sugar, and salt. Public health messages urged people to replace fatty foods with starchy foods such as bread and pasta.

The logic behind this recommendation was that if people eat less fat, they should increase their calories from carbohydrates to provide adequate calories. this advice nutritious contributed to the skyrocketing incidence of obesity and diabetes that continues today.

Japan focuses on health foods

Historically, the Japanese have been among the most healthy from the earth. However, as the 21st century approaches, many Japanese have switched to the American diet and have experienced health problems similar to those in the United States.

As a result, the Japanese government became concerned about the increase in the waist and the deterioration of the health of its citizens. To solve this problem, Japan became the first country to introduce the concept of functional foods in the 1980s.

Today, Japan uses the phrase “Specialized Health Products” for products that can be scientifically proven. they improve health.

It was worth it. In Japan, more thousand food and drink approved as food for specialized medical purposes such as hypoallergenic rice. Rice allergy, although rare, is a serious problem for Japanese people who have it because rice is a staple food.

Approximately half of Japanese health claims are related to improved digestion through the use of bioactive prebiotic dietary fiber.

Biologically active components of apples

The natural dietary fiber of the apple is one of the bioactive components which makes it classifiable as a functional food. Fibrous pectin is found mainly in the pulp of an apple.

Pectin works to reduce the amount of sugar and fat that are absorbed by the body. It helps reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Apple peel is also full fiber It acts as a laxative.

In addition, apples are high in natural chemicals known as polyphenols, which play a vital role in promoting health and reducing chronic disease. More than 8,000 polyphenols have been found in various plant foods. Because they are found primarily in the skin, whole apples are a better source of polyphenols than apple juice or applesauce.

anthocyanins They are a subclass of polyphenols that give apple skin its red color. Diets rich in anthocyanins help improve heart health and are being studied for use in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Another major polyphenol in apples is phloridzin. Researchers have been studying the role of phloridzin in regulating blood glucose levels for more than 100 years. Recent studies confirm that it plays an important role in regulating blood glucose levels by reducing the amount of glucose absorbed in the small intestine and increasing excretion by the kidneys.

Returning to the original question

So, if apples are healthy functional foods, do they really help scare the doctor?

This is what researchers have been trying to figure out. A US team analyzed apple consumption patterns and doctor visits among more than 8,000 adults. Of these, about 9% I ate an apple a day. After adjusting for demographic and health-related factors, the researchers found that those who ate apples daily consumed slightly less prescription drugs than those who did not eat apples. But the number of visits to the doctor was about the same between the two groups.

If one apple a day is not enough to maintain health, how about eating two or three?

A group of European researchers found that eating two apples a day improved heart health in 40 adults. And Brazilian researchers found that eating three apples a day improved weight loss and blood glucose levels in children. 40 women overweight.

While eating one apple a day won’t necessarily significantly cut down on prescription drugs or doctor visits, it can be a step towards switching to whole foods. healthier and full of fiber.

Apples do not require cooking or refrigeration for at least a week, and a delicious red apple costs about 50 cents.

So the next time you go to the grocery store, grab some apples, and if you feel like it, try to eat at least one apple a day.

*To read the original note published in The Conversation, click here.

*Janet Colson, Professor of Nutrition and Nutritional Sciences, Middle Tennessee State University.

* The Conversation is an independent, non-commercial source for news, insights, and academic commentary.