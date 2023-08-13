Why sleep helps us “reboot” the brain

Sleep plays a key role in our daily lives, taking up a third of our lives. Contrary to what some people think, it’s not even remotely a waste of time., nor in terms of the functioning of the body, idle. The functions that the body performs during sleep are numerous and very important.

Our survival depends on its quality and quantity.as well as water and food. This is important for many brain functions and virtually every tissue that makes up the body (heart, lungs, metabolism, immune system), but it has recently been found that the toxins that build up during sleep are flushed out of the brain. We are awake.

In a recent study presented on Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), held in Budapest, Hungary, a group of experts from several countries presented their latest findings on the subject at a session that the organization itself presented under the revealing title “We Sweep While We Sleep”.

The symposium was attended by experts such as Natalie Beshorner from the Center for Translational Neuromedicine in Copenhagen, Denmark.who described the functioning of the human lymphatic system. This is a set of ducts responsible for clearing waste from the brain. It is active during sleep when we sleep (especially if we sleep on one side), it is also stimulated by exercise, and its functioning deteriorates with age, as described by the researchers. Maria Toriello, Vicente Gonzalez-Quintanilla and Julio Pascual, Neurological Service of the Marquis de Valdesilla University Hospital, the University of Cantabria and the Idival Research Institute, respectively, in the journal “Medicina Clínica”.

Just about a decade ago, scientists thought that the brain, isolated from the rest of the body for its own protection, lacked a lymphatic system (the one that carries white blood cells from parts of the body to protect against infection and remove waste). The thing is, he has his own system. This is the glymphatic system..

Beshorner explains that, unlike other organs, the brain with intense metabolic activity (chemical reactions) was thought not to have a lymphatic system. At least not in the classical sense of the word. This is something that has forever intrigued scientists. The riddle was solved with the discovery of the glyphic system.

Visualization techniques made it possible to draw a map of the system, the Dutch researcher explained. Lydian Hirschler, Leiden University Medical Center (Netherlands) meeting in Budapest. This is not an easy task as the system is activated mostly at night, so human testing is difficult. Scientists analyze samples of the cerebrospinal fluid that flows in the brain and spinal cord to get an indirect look at the system, combining that data with magnetic resonance imaging and blood vessels to study it.

In his presentation, Hirschler indicated that it might be possible to modify the activity of the glymphatic system, which in the future will be able to treat sleep disorders and brain health.

In the work of the Cantabrian researchers of “Clinical Medicine” it is mentioned that “probably” the glymphatic system plays a critical role in causing neurological diseases such as degenerative diseases (dementia and Alzheimer’s disease), demyelinating (multiple sclerosis), hydrocephalus (accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain), stroke (cerebral infarction) and some forms of headache. They are also convinced that “the description of this system should lead to new possibilities for the treatment of these diseases.”

Rolf Fronczek, Head of the Scientific Committee of the Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, delved into aspects related to clinical practice. First of all, he talked about the purification of waste, which is carried out in the glymphatic system. Since this is activated during sleep, this expert believes that not getting enough sleep at night can lead to the accumulation of harmful proteins in the brain. One issue the neuroscientist has drawn attention to is the “little-known” link between stroke and sleep. One thing he finds “intriguing” is that the quality of a night’s rest after a stroke can be an indication of how therapy will go. The better the rest, the greater the efficiency.

Among the numerous studies on this relationship is a paper signed by Spanish researchers from the Departments of Sleep and Neurovascular Health at the University Hospital of Val d’Hebron (Barcelona) in the scientific journal Neurology. They suggest that sleep disturbances are increasingly seen as a stroke-related problem. It’s not just that it’s a risk factor. These changes may interfere with therapeutic outcomes and recovery for stroke patients, they write.

He also spoke to European experts about how knowledge of the mechanisms that are activated during rest can help in the treatment of various diseases. Dario Arnaldi from the University of Genoa (Italy). The expert explained the connection between brain cleansing and neurodegenerative processes.

There are various biomarkers. (indicators that can be measured using medical tests), which show the quality of sleep and, in his opinion, should be studied in patients to obtain more complete information about their neurological status. The doctor must evaluate and take into account the quality of rest of his patients in order for the treatment to be as effective as possible.

On the other hand, they also study of sleep control methods to slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

The idea he planned throughout the session is that close connection between night rest and brain cleaning system it can be an effective way to treat various neurological diseases. According to the organizers, “It is somewhat surprising that brain clearing is not only associated with neurodegeneration, but also plays such an important role in many other brain diseases.”

Sleep disturbances have traditionally been seen as symptoms of this type of disease, such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease or Huntington’s disease. What has been confirmed by numerous recent studies is that, in addition, sleep cycles affect the progression of these diseases. In one of the papers in this area, published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience, researchers from the universities of Tsukuba (Japan) and Harvard (USA) write: “This bidirectional relationship between neurodegeneration and sleep opens up enormous opportunities for the development of new treatments for these diseases.

Practical Tips

While research continues to modulate glymphatic system activity and improve brain health, some community-approved practical tips to better rest at night These include setting specific times for going to bed and getting up each day; exercise 20 to 30 minutes a day (but not a few hours before bedtime); avoid caffeine, alcohol and nicotine during the last hours of the day; do something before bed to relax us (a warm bath, reading, or any other activity that has the same effect on us); create a suitable space for relaxation (without bright lights and loud sounds, with a comfortable temperature, avoiding watching TV or using a computer in this space). They also indicate that staying awake in bed is not recommended. If you can’t sleep, do something else, like read or listen to music, until you feel tired.

Anyway, if we have trouble sleeping or feeling very tired during the day, the best advice is to see a doctorbecause in fact most sleep disorders can be effectively treated.