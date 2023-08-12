Will Smith’s harshest statement and has nothing to do with his slap from Chris Rock

Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s big stars, even though he didn’t have his best moment of fame after that incident at the Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock. He has since tried to move on with his life and career, and now, in an interview with Kevin Hart, he recalls some of his actions over the decades he has worked, and says he has some regrets for forcing his sons Jaden and Willow Smith to fame.

In 2010, Will Smith’s children became famous teenagers in Hollywood. The young man made his debut as the main actor in the remake of The Karate Kid, and the girl gained fame with the song “Whip My Hair”, taking home a platinum record. Back then, the “Soy Leyenda” star was determined to make them celebrities at all costs, but now, 13 years later, he regrets that decision.

In an interview with Kevin Hart, Will Smith admits that he tried to build the dream family he had in mind, driven by the desire to overcome his own past and be a better father than his own abusive father. However, he realized that he was behaving more like a manager than a father, which negatively affected happiness and family ties. “No one in my family was happy. Nobody wanted to be a member of the platoon,” recalls the famous.

These ambitious plans, the actor adds, were heavily influenced by the weight of his own past, under the slogan “I will do better than my father.” “We’ve already talked about it: my father was an abusive man… I told myself I’d never have that kind of energy with my family and I had a dream, an idea for a family I was building Between 2010 and 2012 I fulfilled all my dreams. I’ve surpassed my wildest dreams.” Will Smith admits that he has never been unhappy, but admits that his way of leading those around him has left a mark of dissatisfaction. Thanks to this experience he learned to value the happiness and prosperity of his family more than fame and success in show business.

Jaden and Willow Smith are inconspicuous in the celebrity world

Jaden and Willow Smith, despite their secrecy today, rose to fame in both music and film more than a decade ago. It was early 2010 when Will Smith thought what he was doing was fine.

Will Smith stopped being a father to become the manager of his children

