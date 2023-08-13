Willy Wonka rejuvenated in the new film adaptation with Timothée Chalamet in the title role.

Guadalajara Jalisco.

This Tuesday morning (July 11), the production company Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. has released the official trailer and poster for the new film adaptation of the famous chocolatier, created by British writer Roald Dahl. Willy Wonka.

“wonka“, as this amazing issue will be called, shows the beginnings of a young dreamer who seeks to sell chocolate in a city monopolized by the “Chocolate Cartel”, which may interfere with his glorious success.

In theaters only, December 14 – #WonkaFilm. Look at Timothy Chalamet in the new trailer. pic.twitter.com/K2vVdG3M3m — WB Pictures Mexico (@WBPictures_Mx) July 11, 2023

In just over two minutes of trailer, a new wonka starring a coveted American actor Timothy Chalametillustrates the obstacles that a young man with great ideas and an adventurous spirit must face in a world where even dreaming is punished.

Grab

“Such a magician, inventor and chocolatier”, new wonka embraces the outlandish again, but steers clear of the swagger of predecessors Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp to push audiences towards fight for your dreams:”Everything good in this world started with a dream, so hold on to yours.”

And as if this is not enough, there are directors in the tape “paddington” and manufacturers”Harry Potterso it promises a big dose of magic and fun while developing a scene that many young people in real life can identify with.

Talents joined Chalamet Hugh grant as the new Oompa-Loompa, Mr. Bean’s famous actor, Rowan Atkinsonthe actress whom the Mexicans remember as the main character of the film “Shape of Water” our beloved Guillermo del Toro, Sally Hawkins and many others.

It is expected to premiere on Christmas Eve, December 14 this year in all theaters.

In the meantime, you can seeWilly Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) on Amazon Prime Video and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) on Netflix.