WinDirStat: see exactly where your disk space is being used

We live in an era where we accumulate an endless amount of data in the systems we use on a daily basis. So many that, sometimes, it becomes difficult to know exactly where all the content is.

This means that, in many cases, we end up having discs full of content that, eventually, we never know where they come from. Fortunately, there are applications like WinDirStat to help.

WinDirStat is a simple application that allows users to graphically see where the most data is located on the disk. The concept is simple: instead of presenting complicated-to-decipher data about the locations with the most data on the disk, WinDirStat presents this information in a graphical or organized way.

The folder listing immediately shows which folders occupy the most data on the disk, allowing users to check whether it is worth keeping the data in them. The list is ordered by size, to make the process simpler.

The application displays, in addition to the size, the number of files within it or the number of folders, as well as the percentage of the total disk space that that particular folder is occupying.

WinDirStat can be very useful for those who are tight on disk space and need to quickly clean up. You can see old content that is taking up space or even find unnecessary content that is useless – such as records or old cache. The level of simplicity in using the application, combined with the advanced search system, makes WinDirStat essential for any user who wants to regain control of the space on their disks.

And the best of all is that it’s completely free, and you can download the latest version directly from the official website.

