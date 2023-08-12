Without brakes: Britney Spears was half-naked and ultra-euphoric

Britney Spears, waiting for the arrival of her book, is more than ever excited about the social network Instagram. The singer takes advantage of being 100% focused on her internet audience, where she manages to generate a few laughs amid her characteristic cuteness as she records herself at home.

Modeling on camera.

In one of the recently published Britney spears She’s back on the parade with a varied selection of outfits we’ve seen before and to which she added a two plus one in which she smiles in a sheer white long-sleeve blouse, blue jeans and her favorite brownish boots. and on it one hand is holding one of her many hats, and on the side we see a white vintage style with lace and printed details, as well as heels that are also 60s.

Britney

The last video he shared got a lot of attention due to the series of crazy carousel-shaped moves he did and garnered over 180,000 likes within hours of uploading.

whirlpool

“Okay, so I got a little pissed off today,” the description reads. Britney she suggested she wasn’t in the best of shape…there she was seen hopping around in a lace sleeved top and underneath a scaled animal print thong in turquoise and black.

The video in terms of visits already has over 5.6 million people, which is one of the highest audience levels it has had so far, although the highest level is 18.4 million.