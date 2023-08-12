Without brakes: Britney Spears was half-naked and ultra-euphoric

Britney Spears, waiting for the arrival of her book, is more than ever excited about the social network Instagram. The singer takes advantage of being 100% focused on her internet audience, where she manages to generate a few laughs amid her characteristic cuteness as she records herself at home.

Modeling on camera.

In one of the recently published Britney spears She’s back on the parade with a varied selection of outfits we’ve seen before and to which she added a two plus one in which she smiles in a sheer white long-sleeve blouse, blue jeans and her favorite brownish boots. and on it one hand is holding one of her many hats, and on the side we see a white vintage style with lace and printed details, as well as heels that are also 60s.

