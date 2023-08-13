Woman sues after Cardi B concert in Las Vegas

(CNN) — A concert goer has filed a complaint with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) after he was “struck by an object thrown from the stage,” the agency said in a statement sent to CNN this Monday.

The police did not mention Cardi B in their statement, but the address listed in the incident report matches the location where the artist appeared this Saturday.

“According to the victim, she attended an event on July 29, 2023 in a building located at 3500 Las Vegas Boulevard. During the concert, she was hit by an object thrown from the stage,” authorities said.

No arrests or charges have been made, according to police.

CNN previously reported that Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend when a member of the audience threw a drink onto the stage, as seen in a video posted to social media.

The footage shows the rapper being doused with liquid from a glass while performing her 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow”. Cardi B reacted quickly by throwing her microphone into the audience as security guards ran onto the stage and into the crowd.

IN another video from a concert posted on social media, Cardi B and her DJ ask the crowd to “splash” her with water due to the heat. It is not clear if this happened before or after the microphone incident.

CNN has contacted the Clark County District Attorney’s office for comment, as well as the LVMPD Public Records Division for a copy of the complaint.

Saturday’s incident in Las Vegas is just the latest in a series of similar concert scenes in which performers were targeted by objects thrown at them during their performance. As a result, some of them were injured.

Artists recently spoke out to the public about behavior they don’t approve of.

CNN has reached out to a rep for Cardi B for comment.