Women in Hip Hop from Netflix

A couple of weeks ago we reported that the almighty Netflix I was about to run one documentary series in various chapters on history of women in rap and their relevance. As expected, as soon as the platform released a product, we rushed to find it and reproduce it.

“Ladies First: Women in Hip Hop” (originally titled “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop”) tells the story of women who have been in hip hop since the beginning of the genre in seventies until today, in which they play an undeniable role throughout the world.

Told in four chapters of approximately 45 minutes each, the documentary series picks up from the very beginning, that is, from a time when there was not even a rap industry. Of course it has great first person reviews from icons like Queen Latifah, Latto, Rah Digga, Saviti, Mac Light, Coy Leray, Roxanne Shante, Tierra Wack, Sha Rock, Yo-Yo, Da Brat and many others.

Is a Netflix docu-series about women in rap worth it?

The legendary MC Lyte, who has not only witnessed her recognition as a key artist in the history of rap, executive producer documentary series, which gives the product package suitable.

And the fact is, “Ladies First: Women in Hip Hop” not only tells the story of the most relevant women of all time in rap, but also stops to talk about managers, designers and many other women who had to break down barriers to earn respect. Of course, many of them have been ignored for decades.

From insults and disrespect by the rappers themselves to some of these women to the case with Tori Lanez shooting in the legs Megan you stallion, a documentary series that traces a full, courageous and valiant fifty-year history. From machismo to dominance Cardi B or Nicki Minaj Charting all over the world, Netflix has unveiled a fantastic product celebrating the 50th anniversary of the music genre we love.

Yes, it goes without saying we recommend it. “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” offers enough information for rap fans and scholars, and is also accessible enough (as is often the case with Netflix) for those who don’t know much about it. Run to play while you read these lines.