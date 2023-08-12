Women’s World Cup 2023 | Alexia Putellas: a leader from silence and a desire for more

When Alexia Putellas tore her ACL last July 5, the world stopped. For all. But above all, for her. It was the second worst day of his life. “For as long as I can remember, I have never gone more than five days without touching a ball, either in training or in competition,” he admitted in his first statement after learning of the severity of his injury. And then began a long and difficult road to recovery, which has not yet ended.





“Remember when I told you that if I didn’t come back, I would be at peace with myself? Never”. With this phrase from midfielder to Adrian Martinez, his trusted physiotherapist, was finishing his documentary Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit. Returned. Raise the League, the Champions League and go to the World Cup. But this takes time.

long process

Because she came back a couple or three months earlier than her teammates. Bruna Vilamala, Yana Fernandez and Kata Call, who had suffered the same injury a few months before. She was fine, ready to play. But he had to get up gradually in order to restore sensations and feel like a footballer again.

No one recovers from an injury with such dominance and complete confidence. They know Ada Hegerberg, Megan Rapino and many other football players who had to go through the same thing. Everything stopped for Alexia when he was at his best, at the peak of his career, and when it seemed that he could only go up. He had to re-learn how to walk, run and shoot. He did not touch the ball for seven months and did not train for eight months, like his whole team. And all the while, he continued to be in the spotlight of the media, sponsors, club and competition as a two-time winner of the Golden Ball, despite the fact that he never liked to be in the spotlight.





away from the spotlight

This World Cup is an example. It’s one of the images of the tournament and yet he hasn’t made a statement yet, either in interviews, press conferences or post-match media attention. Because? Alexia he is aware of the reality he is experiencing thirteen months after the injury and seems to be taking on a lower, more humble and understandable profile in this “new” situation he is now experiencing. He decided to respect the roles that exist today in the selection and try to help when needed.

For the dressing room, she is still the leader, although she silently looks out. “Everyone adores and admires her,” they say about her, “she always has kind words and advice when they are needed.” “He is recovering from an injury that is costly, it is the worst thing a footballer can have. The talent is not lost, not to mention that he is one of the best players in the world,” he said. Jenny Beautiful a few days ago. and decided Irene Paredes: “We are used to the level of the Golden Ball, but he just returned, you need to be patient and let him do it.”

A LITTLE LITTLE

Time. It is the matter of time. Go to set up and restore automatisms with your comrades. To see how he can contribute to the team without getting into sixth gear, which he doesn’t have yet. To gain weight in the field.

And all the while he is learning to play a more complementary role without being so transcendent in everything around him, a role that he had worked out over the years until the day he was wounded. She is lucky to have great teammates who make a great team, both at the club and in the national team, and she doesn’t feel pressured to come back and do it all on her own.





AND WANT MORE

A little, but I want more. Eager to come back to make some weight on the team and on the field. To return to playing important minutes in decisive rounds, which until recently I was used to. And that moment seems to be drawing near. She feels good, recovered and prepared.

He showed it against the Netherlands. Only with his presence on the field, the team restored order and control after a few more minutes after the goal Van der Gragt. She gave instructions, handed out a couple of filtered passes that only she can do, and looked for different and reasonable solutions. He dared. This was just not enough.