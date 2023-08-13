Women’s World Cup: The Last Dance by Megan Rapinoe

“I fought in Vietnam,” the tweet begins. “And even in my wildest dreams, I didn’t imagine that one day I would want Vietnam to defeat my country.” USA beat Vietnam 3-0 in New Zealand. They ratified favoritism to win their third consecutive World Cup and establish themselves as the best team in women’s football history. But war veteran tweeted furiously by Megan Rapinoe. Like many others. They hate that Rapino, a woman, a lesbian and an athlete, keep protesting for a more inclusive world.

Muhammad Ali women’s sportsAt 38 years old, just three months into his career, he missed out on the top 11 starters in his debut against Vietnam last Friday. Of the eleven, eight did not sing the anthem, and six kept their hands down.. foxnews as opposed to demonstrating the collective attitude of the Vietnamese team. Everyone sings “in unison” and everyone “puts their hand on their hearts.” The Fox Chronicle and many other right-wing outlets recalled an interview from 2019 in which Rapino said she would “probably never” ever “sing the anthem” again.. It was accompanied by a 2018 photo of Rapino on her knees listening to the anthem. The images have gone viral. It didn’t matter that Rapino wasn’t even in the photo against the Vietnam anthem.. The insult was unanimous. Rapinoe, a “bad influence”, is to blame for the fact that the selection is “unpatriotic”.

Megan Rapinoe, US women’s figure skater, kneels as her country’s national anthem plays in solidarity with American football player Colin Kaepernick. Sebastian Domenech

Rapino first knelt to the national anthem in 2016. She expressed solidarity with the American football player. Colin Kaepernick. there were times Donald Trump and police brutality towards the black population. It was the protest that led to mass marches through the streets of the United States. In this initial 2016 gesture, Rapino was by her side. Crystal Dunn, a black who agreed to the protest but was new to the team and afraid to face the Federation. Dunn (black) is standing and Rapino (white) is kneeling. The mockery followed immediately. Rapino didn’t care much. He had already shown his audacity at the 2011 World Cup in Germany when he was 20 years old. He scored Columbia, grabbed a field microphone and celebrated by singing to Bruce Springtin: “Born in the USA.”.

The following year, at the 2012 London Games, she helped the United States win a third straight Olympic gold. He also won the 2015 World Cup and repeated it in France in 2019. He was the golden ball and boot. He warned Trump that he would not go to celebrate the title “to the damn White House.”. On her return from Paris, she performed in front of 300,000 people who gave her a standing ovation in New York. He told Trump that his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan excludes many. Being a “great country” included precisely the “responsibility” of “taking care of every person” who remained outside this “greatness”. He called for “more to love and less to hate” in order to “make this world a better place.” Writer John Mackenzie defined it as “inclusion message for the president who excludes. Careful interpretation of the MAGA mantra. A confirmation of important ideas about the sanctity of human life.

Rapino’s message to Trump in 2019

Rapinoe’s subsequent battle, including the lawsuit, led to a historical fact: the US national team players, who were a sporting and economic boom, earn the same amount of money as the players on the men’s teammuch less successful. Her agenda covers inequality, race, voting, and LGBTQ+ rights.

“There is not a hint of resignation in it… there is no submission to letting life happen without resistance.“, described her Jerry Brewer days ago in Washington Post. He was attacked and even threatened with death. In recent months, he has added a new and challenging battle: that trans athletes can compete among women. Because he says that sport is much more than “win or lose”. She often asks her colleagues to voice their concerns out loud. “You can lose the World Cup. What are you going to do?”. For this reason, when the mythical Martina NavratilovaWhen speaking out against trans athletes, Rapino responded that the debate was not athletic. “We’re talking about people’s lives“, Told him.

Megan Rapinoe and her teammates lift the World Champion Trophy at the 2019 World Championship, her second World Championship with the United States. Alex Grimm – Getty Images Europe

megan controls Rapino Ventureshas an exclusive Nike line and together with his girlfriend (sue the bird, world and Olympic champion, US women’s basketball legend) created A Touch More, a production company dedicated to finding anonymous stories of activity and identity. Joe Biden awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He will retire in October at OL Reign., from Seattle, his eternal team. But he will continue with his loud voice. Looking back to move forward. Faithful to one of his favorite phrases: “welcome to the future“.

Substitute at the World Championships, Rapino up to twenty years older than some of her peers debutants. “They say it’s often better not to date your characters, but she’s cooler than you thought,” says Alana Cooke. The champion team has the main critics within its own country. Colombian in 2019 Vanessa Londono wrote that “Rapino” and the national team (“a social movement playing football”) were “a vast democratic project” that embodied, like few others, the famous poem of 1855. Walt Whitman “Song about myself(Song about myself), “political manifesto of the cosmopolitan United States, which included all“. It is assumed that the sport was also conceived.

