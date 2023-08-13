World-class rapper French Montana will light the stage at Marbella Arena on August 19th.

.

Marbella Arena is the venue chosen by world-class rapper French Montana to host their one-of-a-kind show next Saturday, August 19th by Opulence. The African-born artist based in the United States has achieved great prominence on the urban scene through large audiences and collaborations with great artists.

Known for hits like “Ain’t Worried Bout Nothing”, French Montana has managed to surpass the 40 billion digital stream mark, setting the record for the most streamed African-born musician on streaming platforms. His social media presence means nearly 50 million subscribers and over 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The rapper’s career has been met with a meteoric rise, and according to Billboard, he managed two top 10 hits on the Hot 100 chart and has remained on the chart for 200 weeks since 2012.

French Montana was born in Casablanca and immigrated to the Bronx, New York at the age of 13 with his family. his second album, Jungle Rules, whose single “Unforgettable” quickly reached the top of the Billboard charts.

The concert at the Marbella Arena will also open with a performance by acclaimed Nigerian DJ Spinall, known for his collaborations with industry greats and for his role in Beyoncé’s documentary Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift.

Throughout his career, French Montana has collaborated with influential figures in the hip hop industry such as Drake, Kanye West, Nas, Charlie Puth, Will.i.am and J Balvin among others. His notable hits include “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee, “Pop That” featuring Rick Ross, Drake and Lil Wayne, as well as J Balvin’s “Ay Vamos” and Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What”.

Tickets for the French Montana concert at the Marbella Arena can be purchased at: https://marbellaarena.com/eventosma/french-montana/.