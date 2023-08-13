Writing, charting, designing: soft skills for tough economists

In September 1854, the English physician John Snow stopped the cholera epidemic with the help of a map. The story is well known: The snow map showed that cholera is transmitted through water, not through the air, as everyone thought, because on the map, the sick were concentrated near the infected water column, and not chaotically, as it would be if the disease was transmitted through the air. It is the map that convinces the authorities to hide the guilty bomb, after which the epidemic abruptly stopped. This is one of Indiana Jones with a hero provided with a card that shows great communicative possibilities of graphics and, in general, visual information.

Still and all, even when they are omnipresent in his speech, graphic design and other visual strategies have been pushed into the status of “varnish” in the training of economists, especially when compared to the place occupied by mathematics and statistics.

But times seem to be changing, perhaps due to the healthy influence of modern data science. Economists began to pay attention to visual communication and other issues that have hitherto fallen into the unfair category of “soft skills,” as is the case with writing, public speaking, and leadership.

A recent article by Christina Korting of the University of Delaware, written with co-authors and published in the prestigious Economics Quarterly, seems to accelerate this process. This seminal work (at least within the economic corpus) shows that adequate graphical representation has a significant impact the way in which the results of an investigation are perceived, validated and communicated by both experts and the general public.

“Graphics are not just decoration, but when done right, they are a powerful tool for communicating results.”

Korting and his co-authors are measuring people’s ability to do what they call visual inference—drawing conclusions from looking at graphs, much like a doctor looks at an x-ray. They focus on a popular statistical technique called regression discontinuity, which detects spikes that only occur if a policy has had an impact: when it does, there should be a jump or discontinuity in the behavior of the economic variable, and not otherwise. The usual way to detect these jumps is to use complex statistical procedures. far from the understanding and jargon of politicians, journalism and the general public. It is interesting to note that the Argentineans Rocío Titiunique, Matias Cattaneo and Sebastián Calonico are the main international experts in this field and the authors of the obligatory guide to these methods.

Korting and his team show different graphics in an experimental context to a group of non-expert volunteers and randomly change visual parameters that are more characteristic of graphic design than statistics. The challenge is to see if these people are able to distinguish between cases where a policy has had an impact and those where it has not, just by looking at the charts. The results are very interesting: there is such a configuration of graphs that participants determine whether there was an influence of a policy “by eye” (looking at graphs) with an error rate comparable to that which occurs when performing complex statistical procedures. . That is, the work makes a scientific, and not an anecdotal conclusion, that graphics are not just decoration, but, properly designed, they are a powerful tool for communicating results even outside the realm of experts.

This result indicates the relevance economists are beginning to actively engage in “soft” issues, such as graphic design and communications. Spanish journalist and designer Alberto Cairo, a top authority on visual information (and author of the poignant book How Graphics Lie), is welcoming this trend as he writes this post. “because the work of many scientists is too relevant to become a closed reserve, accessible only to experts.”

“The findings of the study show the importance of the active involvement of economists in soft issues such as graphic design and communication.”

Cairo also indicates his disagreement with the adjective “soft”. The terminology is pejorative and biased as “hard” represents a desired value: there is no film called “Soft to Kill” and the Soft Rock Cafe idea did not seem to flourish.

Interestingly, the second place in the 2022 Counting on Data visualization competition (with a new version for 2023), organized by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the University of San Andrés, went to young economist Alejandro Demel, professor at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), in open competition with professionals from all disciplines, from graphic design to environmental sciences.

Visual communication is not the only “informal” skill that has recently received attention in the economy. Professional writing is gradually finding its rightful place. shining book economic writing, by Deirde McCloskey, is a prime example of this healthy trend. The text is a collection of effective writing tips from one of the best professional writers.

But the real “hit” in economics is the work of a young economist and writer Varanya Chaube: Little book for research. Chaubi runs a small writing shop for economists. His book and his intensive training program they sell like hot cakes in the main universities of the world, from Harvard to Oxford.

Juan Pedro Ronconi, a young Argentinean economist who recently received his PhD from the prestigious Brown University, successfully studied with Chaube and says: “It’s unbelievable that it’s only now that PhDs in economics are including this activity, given how important it is to the job market to be able to write well.” Far from advice manuals, Chaubi offers a specific method (called RAP, which means “question, answer, positioning”, “question, answer and positioning” in Spanish) for organizing a letter with an effective action plan, which explains its resounding success. . in the shop.

As Carlos Gardel would say, Smith and Marx’s tradition of science: “You are no longer my Margarita, now your name is Margot” to see how a new generation of economists is supporting the cause of graphic design, writing and, more recently, talk and action. Martin Fierro’s old Viscacha would retort that “even the baguala hacienda fell dry before the jaguel” because, given the historical power of writing and visual communication, as in the Jon Snow example, it was only a matter of time.

Meet the project “Trust”