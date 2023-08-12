WTA Cincinnati 2023 Results – Tennis Channel

From 14 to 20 August in the US city of Cincinnati, Ohio, a new Western & Southern Open tournament will be held. This competition belongs to the WTA 1000 category and is played on the hard courts of the Lindner Family Tennis Centre.

He Cincinnati WTA 1000 held annually in suburban Mason, Ohio. The event takes place in a complex located near the Kings Island theme park called Lindner Family Tennis Center. This tournament is part of the Tennis Masters Series and is the seventh this season. In addition, it serves as a preparation for US Openthe last Grand Slam of the year, and is held after the Canadian Masters. mouth (US Tennis Association) is responsible for the organization. Since 2004, the tournament has witnessed great champions. Lindsey Davenport, Jelena Jankovic, Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza some of them.

Iga Svyatek and Arina Sobolenko, No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the world ranking, are the best seeds. The Polish woman is the undisputed leader in women’s tennis, winning titles and sometimes becoming invincible. This season she was very clear to become champion in Stuttgart, Roland Garros and Warsaw adding the final in Dubai and Mutua Madrid Open. For her part, the Belarusian wants to take her place in the rankings and is moving towards it. The immediate pursuer took the Australian Open and MMO titles, and later added some interesting finals at Indian Wells and Stuttgart, as well as semi-finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

August 12 results

Qualifying stage (first round)

Noskova – French (10:00)

Siegemund – Cornet (10:00)

Gracheva – Danilina (10:00)

Buksa – L.Frukhvirtova (10:00)

Davis-Lee (12:00)

Se – Trevisan (12:00)

Paolini – Masarova (12:00)

Boulter – Osorio (14:00)

Sorribes – Putintseva (14:00)

Parry-Bronzetti (14:00)

Tsurenko – Townsend (15:30)

Parks – Zvonareva (16:00)

Cocciaretto – Van (16:00)

Sasnovich-Bogdan (16:00)

George – Marino (17:30)

Fernandez – Navarro (18:00)

*Local time