WTA Cincinnati Wild Cards 2023

We know the Wild Cards guests at the Cincinnati WTA 1000 tournament in its 2023 edition. This season will run from 14 to 20 August.

WTA 1000 Cincinnati Draw

The Cincinnati WTA 1000 began its rich history with the Women’s Tour in 2004, marking its 23rd edition. Over the years, the event has grown in importance for women’s tennis. In addition, the best players in the world are traveling to Ohio to continue training for the US Open. Since 2004, the tournament has witnessed great champions. Lindsey Davenport, Jelena Jankovic, Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza some of them.

fans West and South Open there will be another chance to see the seven-time Grand Slam championVenus Williams. The eldest of the sisters joins an all-star lineup of 39 of the world’s top WTA players and four other wilds. With her appearance among women, 12 Grand Slam winners and five current or former WTA No. 1s. American wasA finalist for Cincinnati in 2012 and a quarter-finalist in 2019, this will be his 10th individual appearance at the tournament.

Eighteen years after her WTA Tour wild card debut at the 2005 Western & Southern Open, Grand Slam champion and former world number one. Caroline Wozniacki he again received a wild card for the tournament, returning from competition after a three-year hiatus.

Except them, Daniel Collins, Peyton Stearns and Celine Naef complete the guest list of the main draw of the American event in Ohio

Wildcards Cincinnati WTA 1000 Final Draw