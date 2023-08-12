X Auction of Historical Items on Twitter

News



In a surprising twist X (formerly known as Twitter) is organizing an extravagant sale to clear his headquarters of the remnants of the past. Led by tycoon Elon Musk, the company has announced a massive auction of relics from the era of tweets. From desk chairs to the iconic Ellen DeGeneres Oscar selfie frame, everything has to go!

Since Musk took over Twitter less than a year ago, he has been boldly transforming the platform. Now he applies his radical approach even to physical objects. The auction will include an eclectic range of items, from a birdcage adorned with the Twitter logo to statues and paintings depicting viral moments such as Ellen DeGeneres selfies and Barack Obama’s re-election celebrations.

The auction, organized in cooperation with Heritage Global Partners (HGP), is scheduled to begin September 12 in San Francisco. With 584 items up for grabs, bidders can get in on the action starting at just $25. If you’ve ever dreamed of having a piece of old Twitter in your home, here’s your chance! While X and HGP keep the intrigue surrounding the event, fans of digital history don’t want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind auction.

Say goodbye to tweets and hello to retweets in your living room! X is auctioning off an extravagant mix of items, from the unusual to the everyday, in an event that promises to shake up the webs and redefine decor.

Date: September 12 | Location: San Francisco | Admission price: $25