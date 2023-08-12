Yannick Sinner will continue to participate in the next stage of the tournament in Toronto

The ATP brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category. (Information)

Yannick SinnerItalian, ATP number 8 and seed number 7, won 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3 To Gael MonfilsFrench tennis player in the quarterfinals of the tournament Toronto. After this result, the Italian will advance to the next round of the tournament. Toronto.

The next confrontation, which will take place next Friday from 19:00 Spanish time, corresponds to the next round of the championship, in which Sinner and the American tennis player will meet. Tommy Paulnumber 14.

in the tournament Toronto (National Bank Open) face a total of 56 players. In addition, it takes place from 7 to 13 August on an outdoor hard court.

Tennis is undoubtedly a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called “Grand Slams”) gather all the attention of the whole world: the season starts with Australian Opencontinue on the clay path Roland Garrosthen moves to London for celebration Wimbledon and ends in the USA US Open.

During the rest of the year, players also compete all over the world, finishing seasons on different surfaces: hard or fast track, clay or grass.

Tennis originated in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 is professional sports tour start date. It was especially popular among the wealthy classes in English-speaking countries, but today it is global sport. It is divided into two categories: men’s competition (ATP) and women’s (WTA).

ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is an association of professional tennis players that unites players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP Tour organizes several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (if the player wins the tournament, he will take 1000 points to add to the ATP rankings), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments, at a lower level, we will have the ATP Challenger Tour, where future world tennis stars compete. In addition, the ATP tennis tournament is also responsible for the Grand Slam tournaments.

The fight for the title of the best in history continues in the men’s category. Spanish Rafael NadalHe Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer they compete to break all records and collect the most Grand Slams. The three players are usually referred to as “big three‘ before new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These up-and-coming tennis stars have flooded the world tennis scene, as in the case of the Greek tennis player. Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo BerrettiniGerman Alexander Zverev or Russian Medvedev And Rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for week number 1 ATP rankings, followed by Roger Federer, legendary American player Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

BTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was founded in 1973 by a famous former tennis player Billie Jean King. The Californian has won 39 Grand Slams in her active career and is a benchmark and icon in the world of tennis.

There are many female tennis players currently in the women’s category who are fighting to stay at the top of the global tennis elite and surpass Stephanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Poles Iga Sviontek (2021 Roland Garros champion), Greek Maria Sakkari or Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

In 2022 Australian tennis player Esley Barty announced his final retirement from tennis and ended an impressive career with several Grand Slams under his belt. It’s time for other players to take over and become number 1.