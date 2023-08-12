Yoshko Guardiol is the most expensive defender in history

Having won the treble, Manchester City do not plan to take their foot off the accelerator pedal and are preparing a squad to create a new dynasty in Europe. While the Citizens have what could be the best team in the world, some of their biggest players have decided to leave. Consequently, they decided to strengthen the club, both in midfield and defence.

Yoshko Guardiol, the new gem of Guardiola

Manchester City had a little over six months to agree on the arrival of the best defender of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Yoshko Guardiola. The 21-year-old centre-back had an amazing 2022-23 campaign for both RB Leipzig and Croatia. That’s why Guardiola made it his goal to convince him to join City. After several weeks of intense negotiations, the signing finally became official.

City’s bids for Guardiol escalated as RB Leipzig objected to a buyout of him for less than €80m. Finally, both sides came to an agreement, 90 million euros became the final price for the transfer of the Croatian defender. Thus, Joshko became the most expensive defender in history, thus ousting Harry Maguire, who signed a contract with Manchester United.

The most expensive defenders in history

Now that Guardiol has become the most expensive defender in history, the list of defensive acquisitions has been adjusted. Second place is now occupied by Harry Maguire, who joined Manchester United for €87m in 2019. For his part, Matthijs de Ligt moved into third place after joining Juventus in 2019 in exchange for €85.5m.

Fourth on the list is one of the best defenders of the last decade, Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman joined Liverpool in 2017 from Southampton for €84.7m. Finally, the Spanish world champion and naturalized Frenchman Lucas Hernandez closes the top five. The latter was transferred from Atlético Madrid to Bayern Munich in 2019 for 80 million euros.