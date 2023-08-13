Young Almeria, but not a beginner

Having one of the youngest squads in the First Division shouldn’t be a problem. sometimes i know confuses age with experience in this category, while UD Almería made a bet against Rayo Vallecano for a team whose average age was and will remain one of the lowest.

Just checking it out Diego Marinho was the oldest at the age of 33. This is already a clear example that the line that the club is going to follow in the transfer market will be the same as in the previous four seasons, that is, bet on people who exploding in sports in the Mediterranean, but with the nuance that they are already one rung is sought at the quality level and corresponds to the elite.

Balance

Vicente Moreno had to juggle the lineup on Friday because one of his supports fell 24 hours before the ball rolled against Rayo. Samu Costa was supposed to be the starter, but market rules and events accelerated. He went to Mallorca and Iddrisu Baba made the return trip. Ghanaian only trained for one day And he started from the very beginning, staying very far from what he has to offer.

Age

Of those eleven, only Diego Marinho (33) and Adri Embarba (31) broke the thirtieth hurdle, but out of five changes, the data is surprising because Dion Lopi, Mark Pubill, Sergio Arribas and Marko Milovanovic They don’t even make it to 23. Gonzalo Melero, who has 29 points, outperformed the average.

The average age of the Almería squad is still 26 years old, and if you add five who came off the bench, the Rodgiblanco team competed in the debut of the League with some players. whose balance remains at 24.8 yearsone of the lowest in the competition.

One by one

marino 33

good 25

child 27

Edgar 26

good 24

roberton 26

slime 27

Ramazani 22

embarba 31

lazarus 21

Luis Suarez 25

———————–

arrival 21

public 20

honey 29

sluggish 21

Milovanovic 20

First class experience

As for the official matches played in the First Division, eleven are from Almería added total 732. Stand out from the rest Adri Embarbawhich reaches 170followed by Iddrisu Baba, the latest signed to date, with 92. Luis Suarez is not far behind with 87, plus Diego Marinho, who already has 84, and Alejandro Pozo, with 83.

inexperienced

The most inexperienced, taking elite matches as a basis, Lazaro Vinicius, 20; plus 32 for Akime, 35 for Babich and 38 for Lucas Robertone. Among the five bench-starters is Gonzalo Melero, who already has 133 commitments, in contrast to Marc Pubill’s 12, Sergio Arribas’ 11 and Marko Milovanovic’s just 3. Premiere Dion Lopicoming from the Reims stadium.

Almeria young but not so new in the competition. Those who came to the First Division last year know how best to handle extreme situations, and with the arrival of new players, there is reason to believe in a positive season and without so many upheavals, even after the defeat with two gifts from Rayo Vallecano. .